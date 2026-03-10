Report: US detects signs Iran preparing to lay mines in Strait of Hormuz

U.S. intelligence has begun seeing indications that Iran may be preparing to deploy naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz , CBS News reported Tuesday in a post on X.

The report comes as the United States warns that shipping through the strategic waterway has been disrupted during the war with Iran.

The White House said Tuesday that the U.S. military has not yet escorted any commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz, after U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright deleted a post on X claiming the U.S. Navy had escorted an oil tanker through the key waterway.

The U.S.-Israel war with Iran has effectively halted shipments through the strait along Iran’s coast, where about one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas normally passes. Middle East oil producers have reportedly run out of storage capacity and stopped pumping.

President Donald Trump said on March 3 that the United States would provide protection for oil tankers traveling through the strait. The Pentagon on Tuesday renewed threats to strike Iran harder unless shipping can resume, saying U.S. forces are targeting Iranian mine-laying vessels and mine storage facilities.

Wright had earlier written on X that the U.S. Navy escorted an oil tanker through the Strait of Hormuz “to ensure oil remains flowing to global markets,” but later deleted the post for unclear reasons.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt later told reporters that the United States has not yet escorted any oil tankers or vessels through the waterway.

Responding to Wright’s remarks, a spokesman for Iran’s Revolutionary Guards denied that any tanker had been escorted.

“Any movement of the U.S. fleet and its allies will be stopped by our missiles and drones,” Ali Mohammad Naini said in comments carried by Iranian state media.

Earlier Tuesday, the top U.S. military officer said the Pentagon is examining options to escort commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz if ordered to do so.