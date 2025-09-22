Macron recognizes Palestinian state at UN General Assembly | Watch live

French President Emmanuel Macron announced late on Monday that France has recognized a Palestinian state , delivering the declaration at a United Nations event that serves as the culmination of a French-Saudi conference aimed at advancing a two-state solution.

The announcement comes one day after the UK, Canada, Australia and Portugal recognized a Palestinian state , and leaders from several other countries plan similar declarations in the coming hours. The diplomatic push is being led by Macron and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Macron framed the decision as urgent, warning that the situation in Gaza could still deteriorate further — with more civilian casualties, forced displacement of Gaza residents to Egypt, annexation moves in the West Bank, the deaths of hostages held by Hamas or the creation of irreversible facts on the ground.

“That is why, here in this hall, we must pave the way to peace,” he said, adding that events since last July have accelerated and that there is now a real risk the Abraham Accords and Camp David accords will be undermined, making peace in the Middle East unattainable for a long time.

Macron said Israel is expanding operations in Gaza “with the stated aim of destroying Hamas,” and warned of the humanitarian toll: hundreds of thousands uprooted, wounded, starved and traumatized.

He argued that while Hamas has been significantly weakened, a durable ceasefire negotiated now is the surest path to securing the release of hostages and ending the suffering. “Nothing, nothing, justifies the continuing war in Gaza,” he said. “On the contrary — everything compels us to bring it to a final end.”

Following speeches by Macron and Mohammed bin Salman and a planned address by U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, other leaders were expected to announce recognition of a Palestinian state. Macron said Belgium, Andorra, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco and San Marino would join the move; uncertainty remained over whether New Zealand and Finland would follow.

Israel’s ambassador to the UN Danny Danon strongly rejected the initiative. “While 48 hostages are still held by Hamas, world leaders led by Macron are staging a meaningless summit and declaration,” he said, arguing that the move grants political legitimacy to Hamas rather than pressing the militants to free the captives.

“This is not a step toward peace but a dangerous political theatre. When Hamas claps and praises such an initiative, it is clear they are on the wrong side of history. Political reward for terror will not bring peace.”

The recognition follows the New York Declaration adopted on July 29 at an international ministers’ conference co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia and a UN General Assembly vote on September 12 backed by 142 countries — including four of the five permanent Security Council members and six of seven G7 states.

The statement for the first time included an official condemnation of Hamas and called for an end to the war, the release of hostages, the return of the Palestinian Authority to Gaza, the disarmament and removal of Hamas from power, and steps toward normalization between Arab states and Israel.

Israel has not yet decided on a formal response to the wave of recognitions, and a range of options is reportedly under consideration. One possible step is annexation of the Jordan Valley; a senior associate of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Ron Dermer, suggested such a move could be passed with relative ease in the United States, including among some Democrats.

Other responses being weighed range from total silence to applying Israeli sovereignty across Judea and Samaria, though the latter appears unlikely. Netanyahu has said Israel’s reaction will be announced only after his return from a U.S. trip, where he is scheduled to address the UN General Assembly and meet President Donald Trump.