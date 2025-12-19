No Hamas disarmament in Trump Gaza plan, Egypt’s foreign minister says

’s Gaza plan in an interview Thursday with the Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat, saying it focuses on concentrating and handing over weapons — not dismantling them.

Asked whether Hamas would agree to disarm, Abdelatty said such matters would be resolved through understandings among Palestinian factions. “I believe it is possible, within an inter-factional understanding, to reach a formula that includes a gradual transfer of weapons within a Palestinian-Palestinian framework,” he said.

