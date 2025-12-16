Hamas seeks new round of indirect negotiations with Israel on Gaza ceasefire

Despite statements by U.S. President Donald Trump about the elimination of Raad Saad, the No. 2 figure in Hamas’ leadership in Gaza , the terror group is still not convinced whether Washington knew in advance that Israel was planning the killing, or whether U.S. officials consider it a violation of the ceasefire. Even so, the Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat reported Tuesday that Hamas is seeking to hold a new round of indirect negotiations with Israel in Egypt or Qatar in the near future, with the aim of advancing to the second phase of the ceasefire and implementing it.

Hamas sources told the Saudi daily that the contradictory American statements regarding Saad’s killing cannot be considered an “exoneration” or a reasonable justification for the operation. According to them, the organization’s leadership believes the United States is consistently providing Israel with cover by continually justifying violations of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Since the ceasefire took effect about two months ago, Hamas leaders have been holding talks with mediators Egypt, Qatar and Turkey regarding the situation in Gaza. The terror group said the discussions are being conducted through direct meetings or phone calls between some of the mediators and the negotiating team. Meetings have taken place in Cairo, Doha and Istanbul, sometimes in bilateral or trilateral formats and at other times with a single mediator, all fully coordinated and conducted with the knowledge of all parties.

The sources said there is a clear effort to hold a round of indirect talks in the presence of an Israeli delegation as well as the United States, with the goal of increasing pressure on Jerusalem from the Trump administration to advance implementation of its plan and thereby “bring stability to the region.”

They added that the talks are not focused solely on the issue of Hamas disarmament, but also on a range of other issues, including reconstruction of the Gaza Strip; the “day after” regarding governance and the role of a technocratic committee; opening the Rafah crossing; lifting the blockade in full and withdrawing from Gaza; and the question of an international force. They stressed that the departure of Hamas leadership from the Strip has not been discussed and is not on the table.

The report also said the current contacts do not reflect a stalemate in the negotiations, and that many ideas are being exchanged among all parties regarding the fate of the core issues related to Gaza. Ongoing internal talks are also taking place between Hamas leadership and Palestinian factions, alongside intensified efforts to convene a national dialogue meeting in Cairo in the near future. According to the sources, broad developments regarding the situation in Gaza are expected toward the end of the current month or at the beginning of the next.

Asked whether Hamas is waiting for a new American move regarding the second phase of the ceasefire agreement, the sources told the Saudi newspaper that contacts with the United States are continuing on a regular basis. Messages are being conveyed by the Trump administration aimed at ensuring success in efforts to reach an implicit understanding that would help ease and accelerate the negotiation rounds by examining ideas and proposals related to weapons, the international force and governance of the Strip.

Finally, the sources stressed the “openness of the movement,” in coordination with Palestinian factions, to any proposal that could be considered “fair” and grant Palestinians clear rights regarding their future, “without allowing any party to impose control over them as a ‘mandatory’ authority or through another form of occupation, or granting Israel an opportunity to act unilaterally against activists and leaders by setting new rules of engagement, or to refuse to complete the withdrawal as agreed and control all aspects of Palestinian life.”

Trump was asked Monday whether Israel had violated the ceasefire by killing Saad. He said the United States would examine the issue and was also questioned by reporters at the White House about the next stage.

“Hamas said they will disarm, we’ll see if that’s true,” he said. Asked about the international force expected to operate in Gaza, Trump claimed it was already operating. “It will grow, more countries will join, they are already in. Countries have promised to send however many troops I say. More than 59 countries want to see peace,” the U.S. president said.

U.S. Central Command on Tuesday led a closed-door meeting in Doha on the planned international stabilization force for Gaza, with representatives from about 45 Arab, Muslim and Western countries. U.S. officials are highly active behind the scenes and understand this is a critical moment for establishing the force.