Tehran downplays Israeli strike claiming not significant damage

Iran claims explosions heard in its cities were caused by its own air defenses, while an Israeli strike was underway early on Saturday against Iranian military sites.
"This is a lie," an Israeli official said. "There have been no intercepts."
Iranian television reported that both its international airports were operating normally and showed images of Tehran's sky devoid of any smoke or sign of explosions. The network said there have been no incidents that "require intervention."
A correspondent for the network said that there were Israeli attempts to attack three bases in the Tehran Province but the air defenses thwarted the attack.
This can be seen as an Iranian effort to avoid the need to launch a retaliatory strike against Israel. According to a report in the New York Times late on Thursday, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei instructed his military to prepare for war against Israel but added that if the strike is not a significant one, there may not be a response.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: