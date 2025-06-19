IDF orders evacuation in area near Iran's Arak nuclear reactor, confirms strike on heavy water facility's core

The IDF issued a severe warning to evacuate areas near the city of Arak in Iran after it confirmed that it had attacked the IR-40 heavy water nuclear reactor there. The military's Farsi language spokesperson attached a map

"As part of the broad effort to prevent the Iranian regime from obtaining a nuclear weapon, the nuclear reactor in the area of Arak in Iran was targeted, including the structure of the reactor's core seal, which is a key component in plutonium production," the IDF said.

