850 Iran pounded

IDF orders evacuation in area near Iran's Arak nuclear reactor, confirms strike on heavy water facility's core

The military says the IR-40 heavy water reactor is a key component in plutonium production; says strike is to prevent reactor from being restored, used for nuclear weapons development; Natanz nuclear facility was also hit 

Eliasaf Kolman, Lior Ben Ari, Yoav Zitun|Updated:
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Iran
Nuclear reactor
IDF
The IDF issued a severe warning to evacuate areas near the city of Arak in Iran after it confirmed that it had attacked the IR-40 heavy water nuclear reactor there. The military's Farsi language spokesperson attached a map circling the area around the reactor that must be cleared to ensure safety.
"As part of the broad effort to prevent the Iranian regime from obtaining a nuclear weapon, the nuclear reactor in the area of Arak in Iran was targeted, including the structure of the reactor's core seal, which is a key component in plutonium production," the IDF said.
3 View gallery
כור מים כבדים ב אראק אראכ איראן ארכיון תוכנית גרעין הגרעיןכור מים כבדים ב אראק אראכ איראן ארכיון תוכנית גרעין הגרעין
Arak heavy water reactor in Arak, Iran
3 View gallery
IDF strikes Arak nuclear reactor in Iran IDF strikes Arak nuclear reactor in Iran
IDF strikes Arak nuclear reactor in Iran
(Photo: IDF)
IDF images of strikes on Iran early on Thrusday
(IDF)

"The reactor was originally intended for the production of weapons-grade plutonium, capable of enabling the development of nuclear weapons. In light of various agreements, in recent years, the Iranian regime, advanced its conversion to produce low-grade plutonium, which is not suitable for the production of nuclear weapons. However, the regime deliberately ordered not to complete the conversion that would have prevented its use for nuclear weapons, in order to exert pressure on the West," the military said in a statement.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
The strike targeted the component intended for plutonium production, in order to prevent the reactor from being restored and used for nuclear weapons development, the IDF added..
3 View gallery
A 2014 photo of the heavy water reactor in Arak, Iran A 2014 photo of the heavy water reactor in Arak, Iran
A 2014 photo of the heavy water reactor in Arak, Iran
(Photo: AP)
The Air Force also struck a nuclear weapons development site in the area of Natanz. "The site contained components and specialized equipment used to advance nuclear weapons development, and projects designed to accelerate the regime’s nuclear program were hosted there," according to the military's statement.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
First published: 09:40, 06.19.25
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""