IDF orders evacuation in area near Iran's Arak nuclear reactor, confirms strike on heavy water facility's core

The IDF issued a severe warning to evacuate areas near the city of Arak in Iran after it confirmed that it had attacked the IR-40 heavy water nuclear reactor there. The military's Farsi language spokesperson attached a map circling the area around the reactor that must be cleared to ensure safety.
"As part of the broad effort to prevent the Iranian regime from obtaining a nuclear weapon, the nuclear reactor in the area of Arak in Iran was targeted, including the structure of the reactor's core seal, which is a key component in plutonium production," the IDF said.
"The reactor was originally intended for the production of weapons-grade plutonium, capable of enabling the development of nuclear weapons. In light of various agreements, in recent years, the Iranian regime, advanced its conversion to produce low-grade plutonium, which is not suitable for the production of nuclear weapons. However, the regime deliberately ordered not to complete the conversion that would have prevented its use for nuclear weapons, in order to exert pressure on the West," the military said in a statement.
The strike targeted the component intended for plutonium production, in order to prevent the reactor from being restored and used for nuclear weapons development, the IDF added..
The Air Force also struck a nuclear weapons development site in the area of Natanz. "The site contained components and specialized equipment used to advance nuclear weapons development, and projects designed to accelerate the regime’s nuclear program were hosted there," according to the military's statement.
First published: 09:40, 06.19.25