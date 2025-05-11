Disguised commandos in wheelchairs: Dramatic footage of West Bank anti-terror special op

Palestinian media outlets on Sunday published footage of an Israel Defense Forces operation in the Balata refugee camp near Nablus last week, showing the killing of a wanted terrorist by an IDF special operations unit.
The video shows undercover soldiers arriving at the camp disguised in a wheelchair. After identifying their target, they are joined by additional uniformed troops before opening fire.
The man killed was one of four brothers, all of whom were killed in clashes with Israeli forces. His mother has become something of a folk hero among Palestinians due to the deaths of her sons.
On Friday, Israel Police released images from a separate operation in the Old City of Nablus, where a Border Police unit encountered and killed a wanted terrorist.
According to police, the elite unit had entered the densely populated alleyways of the Nablus casbah to arrest suspects involved in terrorism. During the raid, officers confronted an armed man reportedly involved in recent attacks and the planning of future operations.