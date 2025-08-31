Global media outlets plan to stage blackouts to protest Gaza journalist deaths

Media outlets around the world are planning a coordinated blackout of front pages, homepages, and broadcasts on Monday, September 1, to protest the rising journalist death toll in Gaza and demand open press access. This campaign—organized by Reporters Without Borders (RSF), Avaaz, and the International Federation of Journalists—responds to more than 210 journalists killed since October 7, 2023, in the region, while Israel has barred foreign reporters from entering Gaza.

Tensions flare as the latest tragedy deepens scrutiny: On August 25, Israeli strikes on Gaza’s Nasser Hospital killed at least 20 people—including five journalists from Reuters, AP, and Al Jazeera—when a follow-up strike hit rescuers arriving on scene. The Israel Defense Forces described the strike as a “tragic mishap,” launching an inquiry and saying it was targeting a Hamas-run surveillance camera near the complex.

