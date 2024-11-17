IDF names two fallen troops in northern Gaza battle

The IDF reported on Sunday that Captain Yogev Pazy, 22, from Giv'ot Bar, and Staff Sergeant Noam Eitan, 21, from Hadera, fell during combat in the northern Gaza Strip.
The troops were part of the Nahshon Battalion of the Kfir Brigade and fell in a clash in Jabaliya. During the incident, another soldier sustained serious injuries.
Pazy is the nephew of former Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot who's son, Gal was also killed in the war.
On Saturday the military reported that Sergeant Ori Nisanovich, 21, from Jerusalem, a soldier in the Golani Brigade's 13th Battalion, fell during combat in southern Lebanon. Since the start of the war, 797 soldiers have fallen in battle.
The fighting in the northern parts of the Strip including in Jabaliya, where Hamas terrorists were entrenched has been going on for the past weeks. Although many of the local residents have fled, after urging from the IDF and safe passages out of the fighting, some still remain.
