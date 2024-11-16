IDF names fallen soldier killed in Lebanon battles

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit reported on Saturday that Sergeant Ori Nisanovich, 21, from Jerusalem, a soldier in the Golani Brigade's 13th Battalion fell during combat in southern Lebanon. Some 795 soldiers have fallen since the start of the war in Gaza.
The IDF has intensified its strikes in Lebanon in recent days. Over the weekend, the Israeli Air Force targeted over 20 sites in Beirut's Dahieh district across eight strike waves.
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi addressed the fighting against Hezbollah during a visit to southern Lebanon on Saturday, saying, “Hezbollah has paid a big price, its chain of command has collapsed, many of its operatives have been killed, and extensive infrastructure dismantled. This organization will continue to fire, and we will continue to fight, to implement plans, to go further, conduct deep strikes, and hit Hezbollah very hard."
Meanwhile, Israel is waiting for Lebanon's response to a draft agreement delivered by the U.S. on Friday. Security officials estimate Hezbollah and the Lebanese government won't agree to give Israel freedom of action in cases of violations, foreseeing several more days of disputes and negotiations before the Lebanese consent.
Israel has agreed that the Lebanese army will be equipped by three entities — the U.S., France and the UK— which will also serve as guarantors and participate in the agreement's enforcement. Despite this, skepticism remains in Israel regarding the Lebanese army's ability to act against Hezbollah.
