Israeli car hit in West Bank drive-by shooting

Palestinian terrorists opened fire on an Israeli vehicle Wednesday night at Adorayim Junction in the southern West Bank, according to the military.
No passengers were harmed, the Israel Defense Forces said, and the suspects fled. A manhunt is underway for the suspects.
Palestinian reports said soldiers blocked off streets in the nearby town of Dura, seeking CCTV footage to help locate the suspects.
Violence has erupted between Israeli security forces and Palestinian militants recently, with four Palestinians killed in the northern West Bank on Wednesday during operations to apprehend known terrorists who were involved in the deadly shooting attack in April on Tel Aviv's busy Dizengoff Street.
According to the IDF, one of the terrorists, Abed Hazem — the brother of slain terrorist Ra'ad Hazem who carried out the April attack — and his accomplices planned "significant attacks against Israel in the near future."
The other suspects were identified as Muhammed Alownah, who was responsible for a series of shooting attacks against Israelis on the West Bank with Hazem; Ahmed Alawneh, a member of the Palestinian Authority security apparatus; and Muhammad Abu Na’asa.
Senior Palestinian official Hussein al-Sheikh, who is next in line to head the Palestinian Authority after Abbas, dubbed the IDF operation in Jenin a "major crime."
While these raid have mostly focused on the northern West Bank areas of Jenin and Nablus, the southern West Bank city of Hebron is another major flashpoint of violence. Earlier in September, a Jewish yeshiva student was wounded by Palestinian gunfire near the city.
Reprinted with permission from i24NEWS.