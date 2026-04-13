Ugandan army chief offers to send 100,000 troops to Israel to 'conquer' Iran

His army ranks 107th in global military strength. But in the past two months, Uganda’s army chief, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has offered Israel assistance in the war against Iran , claimed a single brigade of his forces could capture Tehran and demanded $1 billion from Turkey — along with “the most beautiful woman in the country,” for himself.

Based on his posts, Kainerugaba may be one of Israel’s most outspoken supporters in Africa. Unlike Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban — long considered a key ally in Europe who lost power after 16 consecutive years — Kainerugaba remains in office, though he has not arrived in Israel.

4 View gallery Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba

On Saturday, Kainerugaba wrote that he was on his way to Tel Aviv “to meet our Israeli brothers.” The post was later deleted, and he did not arrive. A day later, his father, President Yoweri Museveni, who has ruled for nearly 40 years, met with Iran’s ambassador and discussed “issues of mutual interest and cooperation.”

The East African army chief had earlier promised that a statue of Yonatan Netanyahu , killed in the 1976 Entebbe rescue operation, would be erected at Entebbe Airport. He said the gesture was meant to “strengthen relations with Israel,” adding, “Yoni is the older brother of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. God bless Uganda and Israel.” The post was followed by what he said was an image of the statue, the first in a series of pro-Israel messages, some raising questions.

4 View gallery The proposed statue of Yoni Netanyahu

Kainerugaba, who has previously posted religiously themed messages in support of Israel, wrote on March 10 that he was “ready to deploy 100,000 Ugandan soldiers in Israel” to “protect the Holy Land.”

“I’m ready to deploy 100,000 Ugandan soldiers in Israel. Under my command. To protect the Holy Land. The land of Jesus Christ our God!” he wrote.

In another post, he added: “NO ONE will touch Israel. Africa will protect her. The Jews are the first children of Africa.”

Two weeks later, he claimed that “one brigade of the Uganda army can capture Tehran within two weeks.”

On April 10, he shared an old photo of himself with what he described as “a beautiful IDF soldier trying to teach me how to shoot,” adding, “in the end I taught her how it works.” The same day, he again threatened Iran, saying: “I have 500,000 young men who are hungry for war. All they want is money. They will eat Iran for free.”

Kainerugaba, who three years ago said he intended to run for president, has not limited his threats to Iran. In another post this week, he demanded $1 billion from Turkey over Uganda’s fight against Islamist militants, along with “the most beautiful woman in the country,” whom he said he intended to marry. He added that if Turkey does not comply within 30 days, he would take steps including closing the embassy in Kampala and banning Turkish Airlines flights.

4 View gallery Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni with Iran’s ambassador to the country

He has also made controversial remarks in the past. Last year, he said he would like to behead opposition leader Bobi Wine, adding that only his father was preventing him from doing so. He has said some of his posts are written ironically.

In 2022, he offered Italy 100 Ankole cows — “the most beautiful in the world,” he said — in exchange for Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni becoming his wife, adding that if the offer were rejected, Uganda could “conquer Rome in a few days.” That incident prompted a public apology from his father, while a separate threat to invade Kenya led to his temporary dismissal from his position.