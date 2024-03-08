Biden says headed for 'come to Jesus' meeting with Netanyahu over Gaza aid

U.S. President Joe Biden said he told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the two of them were headed for a "come to Jesus" meeting over the issue of getting humanitarian aid into Gaza, according to a video clip posted on Friday.
Biden was recorded making the comment on Thursday night while on Capitol Hill for his State of the Union speech in what appeared to be a further sign of his frustration at dealing with Netanyahu over the issue of Gaza.
While Biden subtly criticized Israel during his speech Thursday night, urging not to use humanitarian aid as a "bargaining chip," the leaked recording suggests that his private conversations with Prime Minister Netanyahu were far more blunt.
In the clip, posted on social media by Democratic consultant Sawyer Hackett, Biden can be seen talking to Colorado Democratic Senator Michael Bennett, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
Bennett can be heard telling Biden that there was a need to keep pushing Israel to allow more humanitarian aid into Gaza.
The United States has been airdropping crates of aid into Gaza and is organizing the construction of a temporary pier to allow for maritime deliveries since Israel has slowed truck deliveries.
"I told him, Bibi, and don't repeat this, but you and I are going to have a 'come to Jesus' meeting," Biden said, referring to Netanyahu by his nickname. "I'm on a hot mic here. Good. That's good."
"Come to Jesus" is an American expression for having a blunt conversation.
The recording highlights the escalating tension between Biden and Netanyahu, a tension that predates the war but has significantly intensified due to their disagreements over the situation in Gaza.
Biden, in an election year and facing significant criticism within his Democratic camp for his staunch support of Israel, is now much more critical of the Jerusalem government. He has publicly described it as "incredibly conservative," explicitly mentioning National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, and warned that it risks losing international legitimacy if it does not change its course.
Reuters contributed to this report