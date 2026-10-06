Human cost of war: 30,000 wounded since Oct. 7, 63% face psychological trauma

Nearly 30,000 wounded IDF soldiers and members of Israel’s security forces have entered the Defense Ministry’s Rehabilitation Department since the October 7, 2023 massacre, with about 63% suffering psychological effects, according to figures released Tuesday ahead of the war’s third anniversary.
The figures underscore the growing human cost of three years of fighting. The department now treats 91,200 people wounded across Israel’s wars and military operations, including 42,500 dealing with mental health conditions and post-traumatic stress. Its budget has risen 88% over the past three years to 10 billion shekels, and officials estimate the total number of patients could reach 100,000 by 2028, half of them requiring mental health care.
Nearly half of those wounded since October 7 are under 30, while 62% are reservists and about 8% are women. Sixty-three have been classified at the 100%+ disability level, 249 have complex head injuries, 29 are blind or have permanent visual impairments and 106 are amputees. The ministry said 95% of the amputees have received advanced prostheses, including models adapted for sports and recreational activities.
The numbers have risen sharply over the past year. In October 2025, the ministry reported that about 20,000 wounded service members had entered rehabilitation since the massacre and 56% were experiencing psychological effects. At the time, 56 were classified at the 100%+ disability level and 168 had complex head injuries. Those figures have since risen to 63 and 249 respectively.
The increase came as Israeli forces continued routine security operations along the borders, fought another round against Iran and conducted a campaign in southern Lebanon marked by repeated drone attacks on troops.
Following last year’s figures, Defense Minister Israel Katz and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, together with the IDF Disabled Veterans Organization, established a public committee headed by Prof. Shlomo Mor-Yosef to examine ways to expand national support and treatment for wounded service members.
- The Defense Ministry’s One Soul support line for wounded service members and their families is available 24 hours a day at *8944.