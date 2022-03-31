Biden offers condolences to Bennett amid terror wave

U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett by phone early Thursday "to express his deepest condolences following the horrific terrorist attacks that have killed 11 people," the White House reported.
Biden reiterated U.S. support for Israel "in the face of this terrorist threat and all threats to the state of Israel."
Bennett's office has not yet issued a statement on the phone conversation.
Biden's call to Bennett came two days after the latest terror attack - perpetrated by a Palestinian from the West Bank who had served time in Israeli prison - which left five people dead in the predominantly religious city of Bnei Brak.
A shooting attack in the northern city of Hadera and a stabbing attack in the southern city of Be'er Sheva - both reportedly inspired by the Islamic State and carried out by Arab-Israelis - preceded the Bnei Brak attack and left six more dead the week before.
The pair also discussed regional cooperation, such as the Abraham Accords, as well as the recent five-way Negev Summit - which the White House statement said improves "the lives of people across the Middle East" - and which brought together top diplomats from the U.S., Israel, Bahrain, Morocco, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.
Israel's government, meanwhile, announced it is mulling what steps to take to prevent further violence as the Islamic holy month of Ramadan approaches on Saturday.
Historically a time of increased violence, last year's Ramadan saw tensions between Jews and Muslims spiral into Israel's conflict with the Gaza Strip in May.
Republished with permission from i24NEWS