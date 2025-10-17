Family of Roy and Smadar Idan still waiting for Netanyahu’s apology

Zuli Giyungyushi, brother‑in‑law of slain ynet photographer Roy Idan and former Shin Bet agent Smadar Idan — who is raising their three orphaned children — on Thursday published a scathing post demanding that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apologize to the children, not to him.

In the post, shared a day after the memorial marking two years since Roy and Smadar were killed in the October 7 massacre, Giyungyushi wrote that he has held back criticism until all live hostages had returned home. “If I say the truth, people will immediately call me ‘leftist,’ ‘anti‑Bibi.’ But I’m not leftist — I’ve been with Likud since I first voted,” he said.

2 View gallery Avigail Idan with Liron and Zuli, at the hospital ( Photo: Schneider Center Spokesperson )

He lamented that even though Abigail was kidnapped over a year ago, Netanyahu still has not picked up the phone to say: “Sorry, I failed.” Giyungyushi framed the apology not as a personal matter, but “for the three children left without parents.”

A self‑described Likud supporter and father of three, Giyungyushi added that Netanyahu’s failure to reach out politically missed an opportunity. “To take credit for achievements? Bibi is a master. To rush to be photographed with hostages? With joy. But for this father who was slaughtered like a lamb — no time to call? He should have found a moment to say, ‘I failed.’”

2 View gallery Memorial for Roy Idan, ynet photographer, at the Kfar HaRif cemetery ( Photo: Shmulik Dodpour )

He said the only people who knocked on his door and acknowledged fault were high‑ranking officers who told him: “Sorry, I failed to protect your home.” He expected the same from Netanyahu.