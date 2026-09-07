Israeli wounded in West Bank stabbing; attacker killed after manhunt

A Palestinian terrorist entered Maoz Yehuda Farm near the village of Osarin in the West Bank on Monday morning and stabbed an Israeli man, about 20, who had apparently approached him to speak with him and find out what he was doing.

According to the Samaria Regional Council, the terrorist arrived at the farm in a commercial vehicle, got out holding a knife and asked the farm owner where his gun was before beginning to stab him.

( Photo: MDA )

Hatzalah Without Borders said the victim was stabbed several times “until the knife broke.” The terrorist then fled in a vehicle, prompting security forces to launch a manhunt.

Large numbers of forces were dispatched to the area, including troops from the elite Duvdevan unit, Unit 636 and the Nahal Reconnaissance Battalion. The IDF also imposed a closure on villages in the surrounding area.

The terrorist was later located by Israeli forces. According to the IDF, he attempted to stab the soldiers and was killed.

Magen David Adom said the report of the initial attack was received by its Yarkon District emergency center at 10:38 a.m. The victim was treated at the scene by MDA teams and an IDF medical force before being evacuated to Beilinson Hospital in moderate-to-serious condition.

“When we arrived, we saw a young man about 20 years old who was fully conscious and suffering from several stab wounds,” MDA emergency medic Aviel Mamalia said. “We provided him with initial medical treatment together with an IDF medical force, and he was evacuated to the hospital in moderate-to-serious condition.”

Tensions in the West Bank have been rising, with Israel’s security establishment concerned about a possible series of attacks ahead of the Jewish holiday period.

On Sunday, IDF forces and Yamam counterterrorism officers, acting on Shin Bet intelligence, operated against a Hamas terrorist infrastructure in the village of Aqaba and arrested 10 terrorists. A rocket without a launcher was found during one of the searches, along with a pit containing concealed weapons, including explosives intended for making explosive devices.