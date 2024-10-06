IDF intercepts missiles targeting Haifa, Hadera

Military says two surface-to-surface missiles launched from Lebanon were intercepted by aerial defenses after sirens wale as far south as Hadera; no injuries reported 

Yoav Zitun|
IDF shoots down a drone off the Tel Aviv coast

The IDF said on Sunday it intercepted two surface-to-surface missiles fired from Lebanon targeting Haifa, areas around the city and communities to the south. No injuries were reported. Sirens were activated along the coast as far south as Hadera and in the foothills of the Carmel Mountain Ridge as eyewitnesses reported loud explosions in the area.
Sirens were also heard in Caesarea, where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has his private residence, for the second time in as many days.
3 View gallery
יירוטים מעל מושבים בצפוןיירוטים מעל מושבים בצפון
Rockets intercepted over the Galilee
(Photo: Efi Sharir )
"I saw the intercepts and the explosions were very loud this time, said Yamit Ben Harush from Harish near Hadera.
In Binyamina, shrapnel from the intercepting missiles fell in a parking area. "This was just as the school day began and there are not enough shelters in schools. There must be some resolution," she said.
3 View gallery
נפילת רסיסים במתחם "מול זכרון"נפילת רסיסים במתחם "מול זכרון"
Part of an intercept falls in Binyamina after missiles fired from Lebanon
(Photo: Yamit Ben Harush )
Rocket fire to the Galilee also continued and residents of the Lebanon border area, the Sea of Galilee and the Golan Heights were instructed to remain near shelters.
Earlier the IDF said its navy intercepted two UAVs launched from the east, in the northern Mediterranean. "In addition, a UAV launched from the East was intercepted by the IAF off the coast of the Tel Aviv metropolitan area." The military said no sirens were activated and no injuries were reported.
3 View gallery
תקיפה בדאחייה ביירותתקיפה בדאחייה ביירות
IDF strikes Beirut's Dahieh overnight
(Photo: Hussein Malla / AP)
The military also said it conducted targeted strikes on Beirut's Dahieh sector, Hezbollah's stronghold in the Lebanese capital, hitting weapons storage facilities and infrastructure. The strikes were described by eyewitnesses, as among the most massive since the recent uptick in violence in the war.
