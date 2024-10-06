IDF intercepts missiles targeting Haifa, Hadera

The IDF said on Sunday it intercepted two surface-to-surface missiles fired from Lebanon targeting Haifa, areas around the city and communities to the south. No injuries were reported. Sirens were activated along the coast as far south as Hadera and in the foothills of the Carmel Mountain Ridge as eyewitnesses reported loud explosions in the area.
Sirens were also heard in Caesarea, where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has his private residence, for the second time in as many days.
"I saw the intercepts and the explosions were very loud this time, said Yamit Ben Harush from Harish near Hadera.
In Binyamina, shrapnel from the intercepting missiles fell in a parking area. "This was just as the school day began and there are not enough shelters in schools. There must be some resolution," she said.
Rocket fire to the Galilee also continued and residents of the Lebanon border area, the Sea of Galilee and the Golan Heights were instructed to remain near shelters.
Earlier the IDF said its navy intercepted two UAVs launched from the east, in the northern Mediterranean. "In addition, a UAV launched from the East was intercepted by the IAF off the coast of the Tel Aviv metropolitan area." The military said no sirens were activated and no injuries were reported.
The military also said it conducted targeted strikes on Beirut's Dahieh sector, Hezbollah's stronghold in the Lebanese capital, hitting weapons storage facilities and infrastructure. The strikes were described by eyewitnesses, as among the most massive since the recent uptick in violence in the war.
