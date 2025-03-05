Trump warns Hamas after hostages' White House visit: ‘last warning’ to release hostages or face ‘hell to pay’

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened Hamas after a visit on Wednesday with a delegation of former Israeli hostages at the White House. "Release all of the Hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is OVER for you," he warned in a post on his Truth Social site. "I am sending Israel everything it needs to finish the job, not a single Hamas member will be safe if you don’t do as I say."

The delegation of former Israeli hostages visiting T rump in the Oval Office on Wednesday presented him with a gold plaque engraved with the Talmudic phrase, "Whoever saves one life saves the world entire." Omer Shem Tov told the president: "My family and I believe you were sent by God to release the hostages. You truly helped and you have the power to do it again." Naama Levy added: "You gave us hope when we were there."

Trump responded: "So you didn't think you'd be freed until I came?" and Levy replied: "Since you were elected, we heard you did everything to secure a deal as quickly as possible." Eli Sharabi added: "We were so happy. Now it needs to happen again — thank you."

Trump also told the former hostages that: "We said you had to be freed and it was in their [Hamas’] best interest to release you. We really pushed for it, and something happened. Now we have to get the others out." He told Doron Steinbrecher, "Take care of yourself. We're doing our best — thank you, dear. Stay strong, your stories are horrifying. We'll get them out. You have a bright future ahead, I promise."

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum issued a statement before the meeting. "The delegation, arriving in Washington amid stalled negotiations, will stress to senior officials the need for the immediate and complete release of all remaining hostages," according to the statement. "Members will thank the Trump administration for its commitment to bringing back all hostages and will share firsthand accounts of the horrors inside Hamas tunnels."

After the meeting, Trump called on Hamas to immediately release all hostages held in Gaza in what he called his "last warning" to them while also urging the terror group's leadership to leave the Palestinian enclave.

Trump posted on Truth Social: "This is your last warning! For the leadership, now is the time to leave Gaza, while you still have a chance. Also, to the People of Gaza: A beautiful Future awaits, but not if you hold Hostages. If you do, you are DEAD!" Trump said there will be "hell to pay later" if hostages are not released.





Witkoff seeks cease-fire extension

Meanwhile, Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff , whose visit to the region has been postponed several times, indicated he still intends to arrive soon but has asked Israel to maintain the cease-fire in Gaza until then. The request comes despite Hamas’ refusal to extend the first phase of the deal.

Witkoff’s visit was initially scheduled for last week, then postponed to this week, then to the weekend. It is now planned for next week.

The Trump administration has been in direct talks with Hamas regarding the release of American hostages in Gaza and a potential broader deal that could end the war. "In discussions with the U.S., Israel expressed its stance on direct negotiations with Hamas," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu 's office said, hinting at its opposition to the move.

A senior Israeli official familiar with the discussions told Ynet that Israel has been briefed on the negotiations, which are being led by Trump’s envoy for hostage affairs, Adam Boehler.

"He has held several conversations with senior Hamas officials in Qatar," the official said. "The official goal is to secure the release of Israeli-American hostages, both living and dead, while also signaling to Hamas that, if they demonstrate goodwill and release hostages, it could pave the way for the second phase of the deal."

According to the official: "The Americans have made the release of Edan Alexander, a U.S. citizen, their top priority. There are also four other American citizens classified as deceased."

The White House, on the other hand, said that Boehler "has the authority to talk to anyone, and before that we consulted with Israel. We are holding talks with people around the world to advance the interests of the American people, and the president has demonstrated that he believes in that. The talks and discussions are ongoing and there is no intention to elaborate on them - American lives are at stake."

After the White House announcement, the Prime Minister's Office also issued an official statement, stating that "in contacts with the United States, Israel expressed its opinion on direct talks with Hamas."

Although U.S. law prohibits negotiations with terrorist organizations, and Hamas is designated as such by Washington, there is an exception that allows the president’s envoy for hostage affairs to engage in talks specifically for securing the release of American hostages.