Hezbollah rocket and drone blitz triggers continuous sirens in northern Israel

Nearly a day after the assassination of Muhammad Neamah Nasser , commander of Hezbollah's Aziz Regional Division, in an Israeli airstrike , numerous sirens warning of consecutive rocket and drone barrages were activated across northern Israel Thursday morning.

A Hezbollah official told Al Jazeera that the group has launched over 20 drones and 200 rockets and missiles, with some scoring direct impact on targets within Israel. This marks the single largest attack Hezbollah has mounted against Israel since the outset of the war on October 7.

2 View gallery Brush fires in Katzrin, Golan Heights as result of Hezbollah attack

Sirens warning of a suspected hostile aircraft intrusion were activated in the Akhziv Miluot industrial park and the towns of Shlomi, Hanita, Rosh Hanikra, Matzuva, Betzet, Liman, Kabri, Ein Yaakov, Ga'aton, Yehiam, Gesher HaZiv, Nahariya, Sa'ar, Kabri and Ben Ami in the Western Galilee.

A siren warning of rocket and missile fire was activated in Acre and Ein HaMifratz. Meanwhile, sirens warning of a suspected hostile aircraft intrusion were activated in the towns of Evron, Mazra'a, Shavei Zion, Regba and Lohamei HaGeta'ot.

The first alarms sounded in Kiryat Shmona and several nearby towns, including Amir, Kfar Blum, Sde Nehemia, Beit Hillel, Lehavot HaBashan, Neot Mordechai, Tel Hai and Kfar Giladi. Approximately 15 rockets were fired at the Upper Galilee in the initial salvo, most of which crashed in unpopulated areas, with some intercepted by air defense systems.

2 View gallery Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon

Hezbollah-affiliated Al Manar network reported that Israeli artillery fire battered the village of Odaisseh in southern Lebanon, west of the Israeli border town of Misgav Am.

Sirens also warned of suspected hostile aircraft intrusions in various locations, including Kibbutz Ayelet HaShahar in the Hula Valley deep within Israeli territory, Ramat Naftali, Yiftach, Bar'am, Avivim, Yiron, Malkia, Dishon, Shlomi, Matzuva and Betzet in the Western Galilee.

The Hezbollah-affiliated Al Mayadeen network claimed that drones had penetrated Israeli airspace.

The alerts continued with warnings in Kiryat Shmona and towns like Snir, Maayan Baruch, Dafna, Metula, Kfar Giladi, HaGoshrim, Margaliot, Beit Hillel, Kfar Yuval, She'ar Yashuv, Misgav Am, Manara, Tel Hai, Kibbutz Dan and Ghajar.

In the Golan Heights, sirens were activated in Moshav Ilania, Neve Ativ, Ein Qiniyye, Nimrod, Majdal Shams, Mas'ade, Sha'al, Kela, Katzrin and Kidmat Tzvi, warning of both aircraft intrusions and rocket fire. The attack reportedly ignited several brush fires.

Sirens also sounded in Nahal Oz in the Gaza border area. For 40 minutes, continuous sirens blared across the north as part of a combined barrage of drones and rockets targeting the Galilee and Golan Heights.