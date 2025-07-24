Witkoff pulls team from ceasefire talks, says Hamas 'not acting in good faith'

U.S. special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, announced Thursday that Washington is pulling its delegation from ceasefire negotiations in Doha and accused Hamas of undermining talks.
“We have decided to bring our team home from Doha for consultations after the latest response from Hamas, which clearly shows a lack of desire to reach a ceasefire in Gaza,” Witkoff wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “While the mediators have made a great effort, Hamas does not appear to be coordinated or acting in good faith.”
Witkoff added that the U.S. will "now consider alternative options to bring the hostages home and try to create a more stable environment for the people of Gaza."
"It is a shame that Hamas has acted in this selfish way. We are resolute in seeking an end to this conflict and a permanent peace in Gaza," he added.
Israel's negotiation team returned from ceasefire talks for consultations earlier Thursday after Hamas delivered its latest response to a mediator-backed proposal. An Israeli official involved in the negotiations rejected reports of a breakdown in talks.
“There is no collapse, no blowup, nothing like that,” the official told Ynet on condition of anonymity. “We’ve reached a point where we need to return to Israel for consultations on how to proceed and narrow the gaps.”
The official confirmed that the talks, which have been mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the United States, are continuing and that Israeli representatives remain in contact with the mediators.
Israeli delegates met with the mediators in Doha in the afternoon after Hamas submitted a formal reply to the latest proposal, which had been awaiting a response for over a week. “We reviewed the details carefully and held internal consultations with the professional team in Doha and with decision-makers in Israel,” the official said.
The source acknowledged that while some early progress was made, particularly on concrete issues, the negotiations have since hit major obstacles. “We encountered significant difficulties in more sensitive areas, especially the mechanism for prisoner releases, which caused considerable delays,” the official said.
Efforts were made to pressure Hamas through the mediators to deliver a response “within the realm of possibility,” the official added. “The reply we received this morning does not currently allow progress without a shift in Hamas’ position, which is why we’re consulting now on next steps, both internally and with the mediators.”
Despite the setbacks, the official emphasized that the talks are still active and that Israel remains committed to securing the release of all hostages. “We intend to return to Doha once a path to closing the gaps is found. That is our goal,” the official said. “We are not giving up on any hostage, living or deceased, and we are fully committed to bringing them all home.”