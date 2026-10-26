IDF breaks silence on reported Netanyahu-Zamir clash: ‘Only professional considerations’

Following a series of reports about a confrontation between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir , the military issued its first public response Monday, insisting that its decisions are based solely on "security, professional, objective and national considerations."

In a statement, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said: "Regarding various reports over the past 24 hours attributing statements to the chief of staff or senior IDF officials, we wish to clarify that the IDF is focused on its missions and remains on high alert in every arena, in light of various warnings and the sensitivity of the current period."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir ( Photo: Kobi Gideon/GPO )

The military added: "The IDF's operational activities and decisions are based solely on security, professional, objective and national considerations. Any other discussion is misleading and irrelevant."

On Sunday, Channel 12 reported details of a heated confrontation between Zamir and Netanyahu following a series of statements by the prime minister and Defense Minister Israel Katz concerning Iran, against the backdrop of military concerns over a potential miscalculation. In recent days, Zamir received an instruction from the political leadership and requested an in-depth discussion before carrying it out. The chief of staff also demanded formal, signed legal authorization from the political leadership for the proposed action.

A security official said the action could trigger a rapid confrontation with Iran at a particularly sensitive and consequential moment, creating the risk of a serious miscalculation. Two sources described the atmosphere at Sunday's meeting at Palmachim Airbase as extremely tense.

Mystery strike in Iraq

Ynet military analyst Ron Ben-Yishai cited a report published Saturday by the Saudi-owned newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat, according to which Iraqi authorities suspect that two sites storing air defense systems, apparently optically guided surface-to-air missiles, were struck in air raids last week. The missiles had reportedly been transferred from Iran to pro-Iranian militias to serve as an additional forward line of defense in eastern Iraq against Israeli Air Force aircraft and drones in the event of an Israeli attack on Iran.

According to Ben-Yishai's account, an Israeli Air Force strike of this kind had already taken place several days earlier, using drones or precision-guided weapons launched from a distance. The suspected operation was reported by a small number of Arab media outlets. Israel has not confirmed carrying out such an attack, while the Iraqi government has neither confirmed nor denied that the strike occurred.

Ben-Yishai reported that Netanyahu wanted the operations to assist both Saudi Arabia and the Kurds in northern Iraq, who have been targeted by the militias. Zamir, however, believed that Israel had already done enough, including some operations conducted alongside the Americans. He was concerned that media reports could force Iran to intervene on behalf of the Shiite militias loyal to it, which Tehran has supported financially, including through funding used by the Iranian Quds Force to pay salaries.

CNN reported, citing two U.S. officials and an Israeli security official, that Netanyahu had been pushing for additional strikes against Iran, but American officials asked him to postpone them until the Trump administration was ready to conduct joint operations.

"Netanyahu really wanted and tried to convince Trump for a joint attack in Iran before the elections, and Trump did not give a green light," the Israeli security official told CNN. Netanyahu's office dismissed the report as "fake news."

While troops from the IDF's 98th Division continue intensive operations involving weapons searches, arrests of suspects, the evacuation of residents and the demolition of unauthorized structures, military officials believe the limited operational results so far warrant reassessing whether the operation should continue in its current form.