Israel sees growing pressure on Hamas as Turkish spy chief enters talks

The head of Turkey’s intelligence agency, İbrahim Kalın, is scheduled to arrive on Wednesday for the third day of talks over a prospective deal with Hamas, Israeli officials said.

Israel views his visit as a significant escalation of pressure on Hamas following U.S. President Donald Trump’s success in securing Turkish support for pushing his peace plan and drawing Hamas to the negotiating table.

Kalın is the most senior Turkish figure in direct dialogue with Israeli leaders, especially within the security establishment, Mossad and the National Security Council, a role accentuated by the current absence of ambassadors. In return for Turkey’s backing of Trump’s plan, it is slated to play a central role in Gaza’s reconstruction and in coordinating humanitarian aid into the enclave with Israel. Turkish officials have also told U.S. counterparts that they have made contact with two Hamas-affiliated groups holding Israeli captives — groups that had not previously been reachable.

The move could mark a turning point in restoring Turkey‑Israel relations, potentially lifting trade sanctions, resuming Turkish air links and reinstating diplomatic representation. Observers familiar with the negotiations believe Trump’s ability to enlist Turkey was instrumental in persuading Hamas to agree to talks.

Israeli officials expect that should Hamas resist, it would face pressure from Turkey and Qatar to expel its leadership from Doha and Istanbul — a setback from which the organization might struggle to recover.

Ahead of Kalın’s arrival, Turkish security sources told Anadolu that his agenda would focus on securing a Gaza ceasefire, implementing a prisoner exchange and facilitating humanitarian assistance. The sources said Kalın has held discussions with senior officials from the United States, Egypt, Qatar and Hamas in preparation for Wednesday’s session.

Netanyahu: 'Decisive days ahead'

Earlier, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement marking two years since the Oct. 7 massacre, declaring: “We are in decisive days. We will continue to work to achieve all the war’s aims: return all the hostages, eliminate Hamas’ rule and ensure Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel.”

He added, “We have paid the most painful price. Babies, children, adults and the elderly were murdered in shocking cruelty by Hamas terrorists. Two hundred fifty‑one men and women were kidnapped into terror tunnels in Gaza. My wife and I bow our heads to our fallen and missing, whose memory will forever be engraved in our hearts. We embrace the grieving families, wish full recovery to the wounded and will continue to act in every way to bring all the hostages home — the living and the dead alike.”

“Our enemies, thirsty for blood, struck us grievously, but they did not break us,” he said. “Soon they will discover the formidable strength of the people of Israel. The War of Revival on seven fronts is an existential war for our home — a war over our very existence and our future. Amid deep sorrow, we feel great pride in our nation’s extraordinary resilience. Anyone who raises a hand against us will suffer unprecedented blows. Together we have broken the Iranian axis, together we have changed the face of the Middle East, together we will ensure Israel’s eternity.”

Meanwhile, the head of the Hamas delegation, Khalil al‑Hayya , in remarks to Egyptian broadcaster Al Qahera News, said the group seeks “responsible, serious negotiations to stop the war on our people in Gaza. We carry the objectives and aspirations of our people for calm, statehood and the right to self‑determination.”

He said Hamas is “directly committed to ending the war, prisoner exchanges and the release of the Israeli detainees. We underscore our readiness — with full responsibility — to halt the war, but Israel continues killing and destroying. The occupation is breaking its promises about ending the war, and guarantees are needed for a complete halt in attacks.” An Egyptian TV channel released a video of al‑Hayya’s interview — his second public appearance since the failed assassination attempt in Qatar last month.

Alongside Kalın, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff, Trump adviser Jared Kushner and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer will arrive in Sharm el‑Sheikh on Wednesday. Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed Al Thani is also expected, according to Qatari reports.

Israeli officials, reflecting on the second day of negotiations, expressed “cautious optimism” and said the talks “are moving in a positive direction.” As ever, Trump sounded more buoyant, telling a joint press conference in Canada that “there is real chance we can do something. Once there is a deal, we have the power to guarantee it.”

An Egyptian source speaking to the Saudi-owned newspaper Asharq Al‑Awsat said a preliminary agreement may be reached as early as Thursday or Friday, with Trump then announcing it. The source said that if there are obstacles, the final decision might be delayed until Sunday at the latest. The main sticking point, per the source, is the ongoing Israeli military operation; Hamas is pushing to set conditions that would allow it to deliver captives only after removals of checkpoints, Israeli withdrawal, flight suspensions or receiving hostages from other factions.

Despite the momentum, Hamas demands reported during negotiations suggest the path to agreement remains difficult. A senior Hamas official told Al Jazeera that, unlike Trump’s plan, the group opposes a partial withdrawal in exchange for all hostages. “The Hamas delegation emphasized that the release of the final hostage must be concurrent with the final withdrawal of Israeli forces. The delegation stresses the need for international guarantees for a permanent ceasefire and full withdrawal,” the official said.