Hamas publishes propaganda video of Israeli hostage Matan Zangauker

Hamas on Saturday released a video showing Israeli hostage Matan Zangauker, held captive in Gaza for over 420 days since being abducted during the terrorist group’s October 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel.

In the footage, Zangauker, whose words may have been dictated by his captors, criticizes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying, "I am very disappointed. I am now sure you don’t understand your enemies or their intentions. This is your failure and that of your government since October 7."

He adds that he and fellow hostages fear for their lives following new directives reportedly conveyed by their captors. Expressing despair, he urged Israelis to protest outside Netanyahu's residence, saying, "We suffer every day. It’s time you felt our suffering too."

Zangauker spoke directly to his mother, Einav, a prominent advocate for the hostages, saying, "I watch you, I hear about your actions, and I hope to sit with you again at the table, to eat, talk and drink together."

He described dire conditions in captivity, including lack of food, water and hygiene, living among rats and other animals. "The isolation is killing us, and the darkness is terrifying. It’s not fair we pay for the government’s mistakes."

Zangauker's partner, Ilana Gritzewsky, was also abducted but released in a hostage deal in November last year. His family authorized the release of the video but noted that statements made were likely dictated by Hamas.

A week earlier, Hamas released another video featuring Edan Alexander , an American-Israeli hostage, who appealed to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to secure his release.

Alexander criticized U.S. military aid to Israel, claiming, "The weapons Biden sends are killing us," and added, "I don’t want to die like Hersh, another American friend," referring to former hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin , who was abducted during the October 7 massacre and later executed by his captors along with five other hostages .

Addressing his family, Alexander said, "Every day feels like eternity. Please stay strong; it’s only a matter of time before this nightmare ends."