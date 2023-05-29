An Israeli among 4 dead in a boating accident in Italy





Lake Maggiore

The Foreign Ministry confirmed on Monday that a 50-year-old Israeli man was among four dead in a boating accident in Italy.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter >>

Read More

Rescue teams located the man in the early morning hours and pronounced him dead. His family was informed. The other fatalities were Italians including Athe captain's wife.

2 View gallery Rescue team searches for survivors of boating accident on lake Maggiore ( Photo: EPA )

Four people were reported to have died late on Sunday after a tourist boat capsized on Lake Maggiore in northern Italy, due to a sudden whirlwind, the fire brigade and media reported.

People were celebrating a birthday on the 16-meter-long boat sailing between Sesto Calende and Arona on Sunday night when it capsized and sank in a violent storm. There were 23 tourists and two crew members on board.

2 View gallery Rescue team searches for survivors of boating accident on lake Maggiore

Eyewitnesses said the weather changed suddenly. "The sky turned black and heavy rain began to fall making visibility difficult," one witness told the La Stampa daily newspaper.

Attilio Fontana, President of the Lombardy Regional government said the 16-meter boat was hired for a birthday celebration and that most of the people on board swam to safety but four had died.