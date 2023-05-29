Israeli envoy gifts Sumo champion with Shofar from Israel

Ambassador Gilad Cohen says the ceremony exposed millions of Japanese to Israel's culture, tradition and exports and express the friendship between the two nations

Itamar Eichner|
In a show of friendship between Israel and Japan, Israeli envoy Gilad Cohen presented the winner of a prestigious Sumo competition with a gift from the government of Israel, the Foreign Ministry said.
Ambassador to Japan Gilad Cohen present a gift to Japan's Sumo champion
Cohen presented 31-year-old Terunofuji Haruo with a shofar mounted on a wooden stand made from an olive tree which will remain with the Sumo association and be presented to every future winner, along with a supply of Israeli dates and wines.
Sumo wrestling is an ancient tradition and the Tokyo competition is considered one of the most important in that country. It culminates with a ceremony to award a prize, seen by millions on live television and tens of thousands of spectators in the arena.
Sumo wresters
(Photo: AP)
"The prize we awarded to the competition winner is an expression of the great friendship between our countries," Cohen said. "I am pleased that millions of Japanese were exposed to Jewish tradition. This was an excellent opportunity also to contribute to Israel's exports. The people of Japan value Israeli culture and tradition and the responses we have received were moving," he said.
