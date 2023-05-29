Israeli envoy gifts Sumo champion with Shofar from Israel

In a show of friendship between Israel and Japan, Israeli envoy Gilad Cohen presented the winner of a prestigious Sumo competition with a gift from the government of Israel, the Foreign Ministry said.

Cohen presented 31-year-old Terunofuji Haruo with a shofar mounted on a wooden stand made from an olive tree which will remain with the Sumo association and be presented to every future winner, along with a supply of Israeli dates and wines.

Sumo wrestling is an ancient tradition and the Tokyo competition is considered one of the most important in that country. It culminates with a ceremony to award a prize, seen by millions on live television and tens of thousands of spectators in the arena.

