Israeli arrested in Amsterdam over suspected drug shipments to Israel

Dutch and Israeli police arrested a 32-year-old Israeli national living in Amsterdam on suspicion of mailing packages of drugs from Europe to Israel. He is suspected of involvement in a global smuggling network.
The suspect was arrested after a joint investigation lasting several months. Police said the findings indicate he was part of a “sophisticated and well-organized” smuggling network that moved large quantities of drugs from across Europe to Israel and other countries. The suspect allegedly sent the packages from the Netherlands to Israel.
The investigation found that the drugs were concealed in packages that appeared to contain other products.
“The drugs were transported in parcels and hidden using advanced and deceptive methods, indicating a high level of sophistication, coordination and operational capability,” according to a police statement. “Law enforcement officials assess that the network posed a significant threat to public safety due to its scale, reach and nature of activity.”
Police said the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected in Israel and European countries.