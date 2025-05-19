IDF launches major strike on Khan Younis, kills senior terrorist

The IDF carried out dozens of strikes in the Khan Younis area of southern Gaza, using fighter jets and artillery, Palestinian media reported early Monday. The reports also said internet connectivity in the area was cut.

