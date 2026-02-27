Iran says nuclear talks hinge on US ‘realism’ as gaps persist

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Friday that the success of ongoing talks with the United States depends on Washington’s “seriousness and realism,” as negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear program continue amid reports of deep disagreements.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Friday that the success of ongoing talks with the United States depends on Washington’s “seriousness and realism,” as negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear program continue amid reports of deep disagreements.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Friday that the success of ongoing talks with the United States depends on Washington’s “seriousness and realism,” as negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear program continue amid reports of deep disagreements.

In a call with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty, Araghchi said the outcome of the talks hinges on the other side avoiding “any miscalculation and excessive demands,” according to Iranian statements.

In a call with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty, Araghchi said the outcome of the talks hinges on the other side avoiding “any miscalculation and excessive demands,” according to Iranian statements.

In a call with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty, Araghchi said the outcome of the talks hinges on the other side avoiding “any miscalculation and excessive demands,” according to Iranian statements.

Araghchi said Thursday that the latest round of talks in Geneva was the most productive and intensive so far. The negotiations were held in two sessions — morning and evening — and included technical teams, suggesting some degree of progress. The sides also scheduled additional talks for next week.

Araghchi said Thursday that the latest round of talks in Geneva was the most productive and intensive so far. The negotiations were held in two sessions — morning and evening — and included technical teams, suggesting some degree of progress. The sides also scheduled additional talks for next week.

Araghchi said Thursday that the latest round of talks in Geneva was the most productive and intensive so far. The negotiations were held in two sessions — morning and evening — and included technical teams, suggesting some degree of progress. The sides also scheduled additional talks for next week.