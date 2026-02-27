Iran says nuclear talks hinge on US ‘realism’ as gaps persist

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Friday that the success of ongoing talks with the United States depends on Washington’s “seriousness and realism,” as negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear program continue amid reports of deep disagreements.
In a call with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty, Araghchi said the outcome of the talks hinges on the other side avoiding “any miscalculation and excessive demands,” according to Iranian statements.
Araghchi said Thursday that the latest round of talks in Geneva was the most productive and intensive so far. The negotiations were held in two sessions — morning and evening — and included technical teams, suggesting some degree of progress. The sides also scheduled additional talks for next week.
Despite those indications, U.S. media reports said the Geneva talks ended with the two sides still far apart on key issues. U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have said Iran must dismantle its three main nuclear facilities — Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan — and, according to reports, demanded that Tehran transfer its remaining stockpile of enriched uranium to the United States. Washington has also insisted that any nuclear agreement must be permanent.
Iranian media outlets and sources familiar with the talks said Tehran rejected the idea of shipping its uranium stockpile abroad and voiced opposition to halting uranium enrichment, dismantling nuclear facilities or accepting permanent restrictions on its nuclear program.
Witkoff and Kushner did not issue statements at the conclusion of the talks, and the White House declined to say whether progress had been made. However, Vice President JD Vance said overnight that the United States continues to prefer a diplomatic option.
MSNBC reported late Thursday that Oman’s foreign minister, Badr Albusaidi, who is mediating the talks, is expected to meet Friday with Vance and other U.S. officials in Washington in an effort to prevent a U.S. strike on Iran.
Hours after the Geneva talks concluded, ABC News reported that the commander of U.S. Central Command, Adm. Brad Cooper, briefed President Donald Trump on military options regarding Iran and that Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine also participated. Sources told ABC that a joint U.S.-Israeli operation against Iran remains under consideration.
Israeli officials have assessed that in light of the gaps in the negotiations, the likelihood of a U.S. strike on Iran in the near term is high.