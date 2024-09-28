Khamenei moved to secure location after Nasrallah attack

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been transferred to a secure location inside the country with heightened security measures in place, two regional officials briefed by Tehran told Reuters.

The sources said Iran was in constant contact with Lebanon's Hezbollah and other regional proxy groups to determine the next step after Israel announced that it had killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in a

in the attack on the group's underground command center in the Dahieh sector of the Lebanese capital.

According to the military, some 80 tons of explosives including bunker-busting bombs were used in the strike on the facility while Hezbollah's leadership and military commanders were on site.

