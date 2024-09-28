Khamenei moved to secure location after Nasrallah attack

Iran's supreme leader says Israel is too small to cause Hezbollah harm; calls on Muslims to stand in support of Lebanon and Hezbollah using any means available adding Lebanon will retaliate  

Lior Ben Ari, Reuters
Support for Hezbollah in Tehran billboard

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been transferred to a secure location inside the country with heightened security measures in place, two regional officials briefed by Tehran told Reuters.
The sources said Iran was in constant contact with Lebanon's Hezbollah and other regional proxy groups to determine the next step after Israel announced that it had killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in a strike on south Beirut on Friday.
Israel said it can confirm that the Hezbollah leader was killed in the attack on the group's underground command center in the Dahieh sector of the Lebanese capital.
Hezbollah's destroyed underground command center exposed
According to the military, some 80 tons of explosives including bunker-busting bombs were used in the strike on the facility while Hezbollah's leadership and military commanders were on site.
A billboard in Tehran reads "Hezbollah lives"
The Saudi Asharq Al-Awsat newspapers reported that Khamenei said Israel was too small to cause any significant damage to its primary Lebanese-based proxy. He said Lebanon would retaliate for the attack and called on Muslims to unite in support of Lebanon and Hezbollah, using any means possible.
