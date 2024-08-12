IDF says ready amid reports of imminent Iran attack

IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said on Monday the military was on high alert and prepared for any attack that might take place against Israel. Iran and Hezbollah have threatened to strike in retaliation for the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last month which was attributed to Israel and the IDF's targeted killing of a senior Hezbollah commander in Beirut.
"There is no change to the guidance given to the public and if there will be a need to announce a change, we will do so," Hagari said.
The Washington Post reported that Iran urged its proxies to take care when attacking Israel in order to avoid the outbreak of a regional war. Sources in Lebanon, with ties to Hezbollah, told the paper that the Iranians were acting with caution and Iraqi sources said the Iranian attack would be limited so as not to extend the conflict.
The U.S. and Western leaders issued a joint statement on Monday warning Iran and its proxies to "refrain from attacks that would further escalate regional tensions" in the Middle East as they appear to be preparing for an attack.
"We are deeply concerned by the heightened tensions in the region and united in our commitment to de-escalation and regional stability. In this context, and in particular, we call on Iran and its allies to refrain from attacks that would further escalate regional tensions and jeopardize the opportunity to agree a ceasefire and the release of hostages," wrote French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
"They will bear responsibility for actions that jeopardize this opportunity for peace and stability," the leaders added. "No country or nation stands to gain from a further escalation in the Middle East."
Fox News cited "regional sources" who said the attack could begin within 24 hours and the Wall Street Journal said the IDF has increased its alert and was expecting an attack at any time.
A Pentagon official told Sky News in Arabic that Saudi Arabia and Jordan said they would shoot down any object using their airspace. When Iran attacked Israel in April, Jordan participated in the defensive action of the coalition led by the United States, to thwart the attack and Saudi Arabia provided intelligence support.
The U.S. continued to deploy more forces and weapons to the area with additional naval vessels including submarines and carrier fleets sent to the Mediterranean and Red Sea.