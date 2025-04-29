Israeli spying for Iran sentenced to 10 years in prison

The Be’er Sheva District Court sentenced 72-year-old Moti Maman from Ashkelon to 10 years in prison on Tuesday after he admitted to contacting a foreign agent and illegally entering an enemy state .

Maman traveled to Iran, where he met with Iranian intelligence agents who allegedly sought to recruit him to carry out attacks against Israel .

3 View gallery Moti Maman in court ( Photo: Meir Even Haim )

Prosecutors had asked the court to impose a 12-year sentence. The plea deal followed mediation talks led by the court’s president, Judge Benny Sagi, between the prosecution and Maman’s attorney.

Maman’s defense argued that the state’s request for a harsh sentence was “absurd,” while the judge said that the sentencing range for such offenses is currently 7 to 12 years, adding that penalties for this type of crime must gradually become more severe.

After sentencing, Maman’s attorney said, “The punishment is disproportionate. The court itself noted that this ruling departs from typical sentencing. There’s no dispute that Maman made a serious mistake but he shouldn't bear the full weight of aggravated punishment for all national security violations. He admitted to what he did and understands his mistake. He doesn’t need to rot in prison for others. We’ll appeal.”

The prosecution responded: “The judge issued a sentence that reflects the gravity of cooperating with Iran. The message is clear: cooperating with Iran simply isn’t worth it.”

3 View gallery ( Photo: Ilana Curiel )

Maman’s conviction is the first of its kind since the start of the war in Gaza, amid a wave of indictments against Israeli citizens allegedly recruited by Iranian agents to harm Israel and its citizens.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Maman reportedly entered Iran twice and discussed potential terror attacks inside Israel with Iranian operatives. The meetings were allegedly held as part of the Iranian regime’s effort to retaliate for the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh’s relatives in Tehran.

Judge Sagi stressed the timing of the offense and the context of the ongoing war. “You can't accept any form of cooperation — even commercial — with Israel’s most significant enemy when IDF soldiers are fighting on multiple fronts,” he said. “The sentence must send a clear message about the penalties for such forbidden contacts.”

Sagi also noted that although Maman claimed he was lured into the meetings, the fact that he returned for a second encounter showed he was aware of its nature. “The second meeting is a turning point. His decision to return shows a continuation of improper contact, even if it was financially motivated.”

3 View gallery ( Photo: AP, AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed, Planet Labs Inc./Handout via REUTERS , shutterstock )

The judge added that Maman had been smuggled into Iran, stressing the seriousness of holding two separate meetings in enemy territory. Although Maman did not ultimately carry out any attacks or cause damage to state security, he did request financial compensation and a phone to stay in contact with the agents.

Sagi said that any collaboration with Iranian agents is serious but doing so during wartime is even more grave. “The missions he was asked to carry out had the potential for severe harm — including the assassination of senior Israeli officials,” he said.

Still, the judge acknowledged Maman’s cooperation and contributions to IDF soldiers during the war and said these would be considered in sentencing.