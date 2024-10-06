'Biden's statement Israel shouldn't bomb Iran's oil and nuclear facilities is disgraceful'

Mike Evans, one of the world's prominent Evangelical leaders and a staunch supporter of Israel, said in a recent interview with Ynet that "Israel is facing an existential threat. President Biden's statement to Israel that it shouldn't bomb Iran's oil and nuclear facilities is disgraceful.”
His remarks came ahead of a solidarity event marking one year since the October 7 attack, which will take place on Sunday at the Friends of Zion Museum in Jerusalem and will be broadcast to millions of viewers on social media.
Evangelical leaders, representing a quarter of a billion Evangelicals worldwide, including 70 million in the U.S., will participate in the event in Jerusalem. "This is the largest solidarity event in the history of the State of Israel," Evans said. Among the participants will be leaders from the two largest Evangelical denominations: the Southern Baptist Convention and the Assemblies of God.
Evans, considered to be an advisor to former U.S. president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Evangelical matters, said, "Evangelicals stand behind the State of Israel. Never in Israel's history has there been a time when a quarter of a billion Evangelicals are united behind it."
"Evangelicals believe in the Ten Commandments, not the Ten Suggestions. In other words, they believe in moral clarity and in good versus evil—they believe Israel represents good and Iran represents evil. It's a battle between light and darkness,” he stressed.
Evans also addressed U.S. President Joe Biden’s words, saying, "It's truly disgraceful. It's like George Bush sending a message to Osama bin Laden after the 9/11 attacks that America shouldn't attack him in certain areas. It's completely wrong."
"Friends of Zion around the world are committed to fighting these battles alongside Israel. The vast majority of Zionists in the world aren't Jewish, yet they stand united, unconditionally, with the Jewish people in Israel," Evans added.
On Friday, Biden addressed Israel's expected response to the Iranian missile attack saying, “If I were in their shoes, I’d be thinking about other alternatives than striking oil fields."
Trump later said he believed Israel should strike Iran's nuclear facilities. “I think he's [Biden] got that wrong, isn't that the one you're supposed to hit? It's the biggest risk we have, nuclear weapons, the power of nuclear weapons. When they asked him that question the answer should have been, 'Hit the nuclear first and worry about the rest later.'"
