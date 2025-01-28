'Suddenly, I have a daughter who speaks Arabic': Romi Gonen's first days of freedom

Over a week after being released from Hamas captivity, Romi Gonen 's father Eitan told Ynet on Tuesday that "Romi is amazing, wonderful. A champion inspiring admiration and awe. We just look at her and are in complete shock at what we see."

"When she saw me, she simply said, ' Dad, I came back alive .' That means all the interviews we did on TV and radio somehow managed to reach Gaza as well,” he noted.

3 View gallery Romi Gonen and her brother, Shahaf

"I ended every interview with these words: 'Romi will come back alive.' I said it thousands of times, hoping she'd hear it just once and she did,” he added. “That was the most important thing she had to tell me in the first sentence after 471 days of not speaking.

“I feel incredible euphoria. We waited so long for this day — to feel, to embrace Romi, to talk to her, like you see in the pictures. I get emotional every time I see that video; it's the highest of all highs."

Talking about her long captivity, Eitan clarified: "On Sunday, after consulting with psychologists, we handed the reins over to Romi. We told her we didn't want to overwhelm or discomfort her. We won't ask questions and will let her process it her way . If she wants a hug, we'll hug her."

“If she wants us to stand aside, that's what we'll do — and it's working. When she feels a little closed off, she says, 'Let me go,' and we do. When she says, 'Gather around me,' we gather."

Eitan shared that the family was surprised by Romi's physical condition. "We were very worried about her right arm, where she was injured. We had no idea what or if she'd eaten or if she was sick. But I know Romi's noble spirit; she's the family's sunshine. I wanted that to come back, unharmed. Our sunshine is shining again, without a doubt."

Romi Gonen, Emily Damari and Doron Steinbrecher land in Israeli hospital after their release ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

He stressed that a bond formed between her and the other captives. "The friendship between her and Emily Damari became like a bond of blood. She met Emily in captivity and something extraordinary developed there. I stand aside and say, 'Wow, we have another family member.'"

"They were each other's entire world in captivity. They talked, helped and cared for each other — like a mother, a father, a sister. And when they returned to Israel, they did everything together.

“They go out to eat together, visit places together and chat in each other's rooms. We've gotten to know the wonderful families, both Emily's and Doron Steinbrecher’s. I stand aside and see three superheroes."

Are there any signs hinting at their time in captivity? "On Romi's first day back, I think most of her speech was in Arabic and she didn’t even realize it. She spoke Arabic nonstop there for over 400 days. She learned it because the terrorists didn’t speak Hebrew or English. So, in the toolbox she developed for herself, part of it was learning how to communicate — to make requests, to get permission for everything she wanted to do.

3 View gallery Romi Gonen ( Photo: Courtesy )

“To stand, to talk, to go right, to go left — it all required approval. And how do you get that? Only by learning their language. So, yes, that’s one anecdote: Suddenly, I have a daughter who speaks Arabic."

Eitan praised U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration for their involvement in securing the deal. "I have a very important message from Romi: Completing the deal in all its phases is a vital obligation for Israel. It's unacceptable to break this agreement or shift the blame onto one side or another.

“All captives must come home. There's no need to look for someone to blame — Hamas is a terrorist organization; we know that. They’ll test all our nerves, breaking agreements here and there."

After former hostage Liri Albag 's father, Eli, criticized decision-makers who opposed the deal, Eitan said: "It upset me and my entire family to see [Bezalel] Smotrich and [Itamar] Ben-Gvir's congratulations for Romi, Emily and Doron's return. Are you joking? To oppose the deal and then congratulate them? I despise this behavior."

3 View gallery Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Itamar Ben-Gvir ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky, Menahem KAHANA / AFP )

“I can't believe they wear a kippah. They claim to be Jews, even more righteous than me but I think that’s very wrong. They acted against Judaism, against tradition and against the most fundamental Jewish mitzvah, redeeming captives."

"Don’t try to scare us with the released terrorists. We have the IDF, we have security forces — why was Ben-Gvir the national security minister? He stripped the police and everyone under him of their power,” he added.

“If his daughter had been kidnapped, he wouldn’t have said these things, not him nor Smotrich. I've said this from the start: to speak at the expense of the hostages’ families and call this a reckless deal means they themselves are reckless, not anyone else."