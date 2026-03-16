IDF launches limited ground operation against Hezbollah sites in south Lebanon

The IDF said it has begun limited and targeted ground operations in southern Lebanon aimed at weakening Hezbollah positions and strengthening defenses for communities in northern Israel.
The military said troops from the 91st Division entered several areas in southern Lebanon as part of efforts to expand a forward defensive zone along the border.
According to the IDF, forces have advanced roughly 7 to 9 kilometers (4 to 5.5 miles) into what it describes as a “security area.”
The most significant phase of the operation began two days ago, when troops moved deeper into southern Lebanon accompanied by heavy fire support and artillery to prepare the area before the ground advance.
During the operation, troops encountered Hezbollah terrorists, killing two and damaging terror infrastructure, the military said.
The IDF said the activity targets key Hezbollah strongholds as part of efforts to dismantle terror infrastructure and remove threats to residents of northern Israel.
Before troops entered the area, artillery units and the air force struck numerous terror targets to reduce threats in the operational environment.
At the same time, forces continue defensive missions along the border to protect communities in the Galilee, the military said.
“The IDF will continue to operate with determination against the Hezbollah terror organization, which chose to join the hostilities and operate under the sponsorship of the Iranian terror regime,” the military said. “The IDF will not allow harm to Israeli civilians.”
A senior officer in Northern Command recently estimated that the fighting in Lebanon could continue until the Jewish holiday of Shavuot (late May), with the goal of using the ongoing war with Iran to deliver a major blow to Hezbollah.