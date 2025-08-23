Netanyahu’s ‘Battle for Berlin’: Israel prepares for 'decisive' Gaza City offensive

More than two weeks after Israel’s cabinet approved a plan to capture Gaza City, the operation — dubbed Gideon Chariots II — has not yet begun, but preparations are underway, officials said Friday. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has emphasized the need to accelerate the offensive, which his government says is aimed at decisively defeating Hamas.
The Israeli military has already conducted operations in neighborhoods surrounding the city, including Zeitoun, and Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir said the IDF will expand operations in Gaza in the coming days. “We are committed to acting responsibly,” Zamir said during a visit to Tulkarm.
A large-scale ground offensive is not expected before next month and will depend on Israel’s efforts to evacuate up to one million residents southward. The government is coordinating with the United Nations, although officials acknowledge the logistical challenges of such a large evacuation.
Netanyahu has framed the upcoming operation as a decisive step in the war against Hamas, comparing it to entering Berlin after most of Germany had been captured. Speaking to the right-wing U.S. channel OAN, he said Israel’s goal is to eliminate Hamas’s last two strongholds: Gaza City and the so-called central camps. He emphasized that civilians would be allowed to leave before the offensive and presented Hamas with a choice: surrender and release hostages, or face pursuit.
Preparations for the Gaza City offensive continue, while confidential negotiations for the release of hostages reportedly proceed behind the scenes, according to Israeli sources who spoke to CNN. Netanyahu instructed an immediate start to talks to free all hostages and end the war, but no Israeli delegation has yet departed for indirect negotiations with Hamas.
On Thursday, dozens of Palestinians staged a protest against Israel’s plan, waving Palestinian flags and carrying signs reading “Stop the genocide” and “Gaza is dying.” One protester called on the international community to “stop the war, not the uprooting,” and urged U.S. President Donald Trump to act, saying, “If you care about the Nobel Peace Prize, you must stop all wars, starting with Gaza, where thousands of lives have already been lost.”
Ahmad al-Ajla, a 38-year-old lawyer from Zeitoun, told CNN that residents ordered to evacuate have nowhere to go. “All the displacement tents are already being built on top of each other,” he said. Ismail Zaida, a resident of Sheikh Radwan, described the situation as “the beginning of a new war.”
Zakaria Bakr, a resident of the Shati refugee camp, predicted the evacuations would occur under fire. “They will carry out massacres, bomb homes over the owners’ heads, and send terror messages to force people out of the city. At the same time, they will lay siege to the city and prevent food from entering,” he said.