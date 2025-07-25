'Hamas did not want to make a deal': Trump, Netanyahu blame terror group for talks collapse

“Hamas is the obstacle to a hostage release deal,” Netanyahu said. "Together with our U.S. allies, we are now considering alternative options to bring our hostages home, end Hamas’s terror rule, and secure lasting peace for Israel and our region."

2 View gallery U.S. President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun, ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP, REUTERS/Ammar Awad )

Trump also said the Palestinian terror group did not want to make a deal on a ceasefire and hostage release in Gaza. Trump made the comments to reporters at the White House one day after his Middle East peace envoy, Steve Witkoff, said the Trump administration had decided to bring its negotiating team home for consultations following Hamas' latest proposal.

Trump made the comments to reporters at the White House one day after his Middle East peace envoy, Steve Witkoff, said the Trump administration had decided to bring its negotiating team home for consultations following Hamas' latest proposal.

Amid these developments, former hostages and IDF female lookouts released six months ago shared a poignant video pleading for action to release all captives. With reports suggesting the latest deal has collapsed, they urged leaders to fight relentlessly until all hostages are freed. “We can’t return to normal until they’re back,” they said, emphasizing the urgency of the situation.

Marking half a year since her release, Daniella Gilboa reflected on the time lost in captivity. “In six months, you can accomplish so much,” she said. “I learned that after coming home.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

2 View gallery Liri Albag, Daniella Gilboa, Karina Ariev, Naama Levy

“But I also know what it’s like to sit in captivity for half a year, feeling like it’s a thousand times longer, wondering if anyone remembers you or is doing anything to get you out. It’s heartbreaking to say this again, but they must come home now. I know how it feels—time drags on endlessly and it’s horrific.”

Liri Albag , also free for six months, spoke of the 50 hostages still in Gaza, waiting as she once did. “Half a year since the last deal, and they’re still there, praying daily for their lives and bodies, enduring unimaginable horrors,” she said.

“With rumors the deal has fallen through, I beg you—do everything, fight for them. We hostages can’t move on until everyone is home. Stand with us, with the families. We need your voice and support to bring them back now.”

Naama Levy , freed after 472 days in Gaza, called the stalled talks unbelievable. “It’s been six months since the happiest day of my life, reuniting with my family,” she said. “Yet 50 hostages remain underground in Gaza, without choice or freedom. We must do everything to bring them back. They deserve that day too.”

Karina Ariev , also six months free, struggled to process the ongoing crisis. “I’m still grappling with where I am while they’re still there and soldiers keep fighting,” she said. “We can’t forget them. We must keep pushing until everyone is home.”