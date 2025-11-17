Who comes after Abbas? A silent succession battle grips the Palestinian Authority

without a public appearance or special celebrations, as public debate over his successor and the political future of the PA reached a peak. Palestinian officials and academics warn that residents of the West Bank are facing two difficult options. Without elections, they say, the system could unravel. With elections, the political map could shift in unpredictable ways.

Abbas is the second-oldest serving leader in the world, behind only Cameroon’s president, Paul Biya, who is 92. He has served as president of the Palestinian Authority since 2005 and also heads the PLO. Despite his advanced age, he continues diplomatic and political activity, but public opinion surveys show a steep decline in support for him.

