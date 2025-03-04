In their own hand: Memorial honoring Kfar Aza massacre victims features their handwritten names

The Ktav V'Shem memorial is part of the BaMAH Trail (Bitachon, Mayim, Hitnachalut—Security, Water and Settlement), a route connecting 14 sites that tell the story of settlement in the northern Negev, from pre-state days to the present. These sites highlight the challenges of settlement, securing water for the region, and the struggle of living near Gaza. Each site includes an informational sign and a short film, offering visitors insight into the people behind the names — those who once lived there and are no longer.