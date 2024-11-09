Hezbollah fire targets major cities in Israel's north

Acre, Haifa, Safed, Tiberias all come under rocket attacks during Saturday; Hezbollah claims it shot down an IDF drone over South Lebanon using a surface-to-air missile

Yoav Zitun, Lior Ben Ari|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Safed
Haifa
Tiberias
IDF
Israel
Rocket attack
South Lebanon
Drone
Hezbollah
Acre
Hezbollah continued to target Israel's north on Saturday firing dozens of rockets at vast areas of the Galilee and the Haifa Bay area including Acre and Haifa and Tiberias, on the shores of the Sea of Galilee
The IDF said most projectiles were intercepted or fell in open areas.
IDF intercepts Hezbollah rockets
(IDF)

At the same time Lebanese media reported Israeli strikes on the South Lebanon city of Nabatiyeh and other town and villages in the region. According to the Iran-backed terror group at least seven people were killed in Israeli strikes on Friday.
Hezbollah claimed its forces shot down an Israeli Hermes 450 drone with a surface-to-air missile.
2 View gallery
חיאם חיאם
IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in South Lebanon
(Photo: AFP)
The IDF said its planes attacked Beirut's Dahieh quarter overnight and its forces on the ground found and destroyed Hezbollah launch pads and infrastructure near the village of Shabaa on the foothills of Mt. Hermon. The military said the launch pad was used to target Israel including a missile attack on the Druze village of Majdal Shams earlier this year where 12 children were murdered.
2 View gallery
תקיפות בדאחייה בלבנוןתקיפות בדאחייה בלבנון
IDF strikes Beirut's Dahieh quarter
( Photo: Thaier al-Sudani / Reuters)
The Hezbollah-affiliated Al Akhbar newspaper quoted sources claiming Israel warned UNIFIL peacekeepers to avoid travel south of the Litani River, amid Israeli strikes. According to the report, Israel asked UNIFIL to coordinate its troop movements with the IDF and linked those requests to plans to expand the Israeli offensive.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone:
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""