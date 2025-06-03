Hamas rewriting response to US ceasefire proposal as Washington pushes for breakthrough

A Palestinian source familiar with the negotiations toward a ceasefire in Gaza told Ynet on Tuesday evening that Hamas is currently revising its response to the

proposal put forward by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff,

aiming to present a more positive reply that could serve as a basis for renewed talks. Witkoff, appointed by former President Donald Trump as his Middle East envoy,

has reportedly been pressuring mediators to secure a response from Hamas that aligns more closely with his plan