Hamas rewriting response to US ceasefire proposal as Washington pushes for breakthrough

A Palestinian source familiar with the negotiations toward a ceasefire in Gaza told Ynet on Tuesday evening that Hamas is currently revising its response to the proposal put forward by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, aiming to present a more positive reply that could serve as a basis for renewed talks. Witkoff, appointed by former President Donald Trump as his Middle East envoy, has reportedly been pressuring mediators to secure a response from Hamas that aligns more closely with his plan—hoping it could lead to proximity talks in Doha.
The U.S. hopes to announce a breakthrough before the Eid al-Adha holiday later this week. Such an announcement could pave the way for renewed negotiations between Israel and Hamas.
However, senior Hamas official Basem Naim clarified Tuesday evening that the group has conveyed to mediators its readiness for a new round of negotiations—but not based on the Witkoff framework approved by Israel.
“We cannot agree to any deal that does not guarantee an end to the war,” Naim stated, alleging that Witkoff returned to Hamas with “a completely different document than what had previously been agreed upon.” He claimed the proposal included vague language that failed to commit to ending the war in Gaza.
Meanwhile, Egyptian broadcaster Al-Rad reported that Hamas has backed down from many of its previous objections to the Witkoff proposal. According to the unverified report, Hamas has agreed to the deal with several amendments: following an initial 60-day phase, negotiations—under the auspices of the U.S., Egypt, and Qatar—would continue uninterrupted until a comprehensive, permanent ceasefire is reached.
Other proposed amendments include immediate, unrestricted entry of aid to all parts of Gaza through UN agencies and the Red Crescent; sufficient quantities of various forms of humanitarian aid; Israeli forces to withdraw within one week to the positions they held before the resumption of hostilities; and the establishment of an independent committee with full authority to govern the Strip.
Witkoff has reportedly asked Palestinian-American businessman Bishara Bahbah to remain in Doha and continue engaging with Hamas in an effort to bring the group closer to his proposal. The U.S. hopes Bahbah’s continued presence signals that negotiations remain open and that the door has not closed. American officials are pushing to announce progress by the end of the holiday, even if only a statement about returning to talks is made.
Qatari and Egyptian mediators are also continuing direct discussions with Hamas. As part of the ongoing diplomatic efforts, Israel’s Minister for Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer held a rare conversation with Qatar’s prime minister—an unusual move given Dermer’s known skepticism toward Qatar.
The outreach reportedly came at Witkoff’s urging. Until recently, communication with Qatar was managed solely by Mossad chief David Barnea, who had led Israel’s negotiation team until Dermer assumed a more prominent role.