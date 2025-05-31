Witkoff says Hamas response to ceasefire proposal 'totally unacceptable, only takes us backward'

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff on Saturday dismissed Hamas’ response to the latest ceasefire proposal as “totally unacceptable" and added that it "only takes us backward,” reinforcing Israel’s position that the terrorist group’s demands fall far outside the agreed framework and amount to a rejection of the deal.
According to a senior official familiar with the negotiations, Hamas is calling for a ceasefire of up to seven years, a full withdrawal of Israeli forces from all territory captured since March and a reversal of the new humanitarian aid model managed by the U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF). Hamas demands a return to the previous system of aid distribution, which Israel has criticized as vulnerable to exploitation by the terrorist group. “This isn’t a response—it’s a shut door,” the official said.
Earlier in the day, Hamas announced that it had submitted its reply to Egyptian and Qatari mediators, but did not clarify whether the proposal had been accepted. In its statement, the terrorist group claimed that Witkoff’s outline aims to achieve a permanent ceasefire, a full Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip and a guarantee of continuous humanitarian aid to Gaza. Hamas also said it agreed to release 10 living hostages and the bodies of 18 others in exchange for an agreed number of Palestinian prisoners.
An Israeli official said in response that Hamas had effectively rejected Witkoff’s proposal and instead presented its own revised version with new conditions.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Earlier reports in Saudi media had already suggested that Hamas was likely to offer only a conditional agreement, which would include caveats and modifications.
Israeli officials maintain that the plan must be accepted as proposed, warning that any additions or changes would necessitate further negotiations.
According to Saudi broadcaster Al Hadath, Palestinian factions in Gaza have reportedly urged Hamas to accept the proposal, viewing it as an opportunity to halt the war and alleviate the humanitarian crisis, despite its shortcomings. One faction reportedly said, "This proposal could stop the hunger and displacement."