Channels
ynetnews on Facebookynetnews on Twitter
Weather:
26C
תקיפה אווירית בגבול סוריה-עיראק, שני כלי רכב עלו באש והושמדו בתקיפה ליד אל-בוכמאל
Aftermath of Israeli strike in Syria last month
The border between Israel and Syria on the Golan Heights near the province of Quneitra

Israel strikes Hezbollah targets in Syria, war monitor says

U.K.-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says missile batteries were hit in area controlled by Syrian regime forces and Iran-backed militias, in first strike allegedly carried out by Israel after Bennett-Putin meeting

Liad Osmo |
Published: 10.25.21, 10:43
Israeli aircrafts on Monday conducted strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Syria, a British-based war monitor said.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the strike took place in the Quneitra Province on the Syria Golan Heights.
    2 צפייה בגלריה
    מעבר קונייטרה    מעבר קונייטרה
    The border between Israel and Syria on the Golan Heights near the province of Quneitra
    (Photo: Efi Sharir)
    Missile batteries were hit in the outskirts of the city of al-Ba'ath and the village of al-Krum, the monitoring group said.
    Reports out of Syria claimed that the targets were used by Iranian-backed militias as well as Syrian regime forces.
    Damage was caused by no casualties were reported.
    It appears to have been the first strike attributed to Israel since Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday in Sochi.
    According to Israeli officials, the two leaders agreed that the Netanyahu era policies will continue and Israel's military activity in Syria will receive tacit Russian agreement, although some reports claimed the Russians wanted to approve all Israeli strikes before they were carried out.
    2 צפייה בגלריה
    תקיפה אווירית בגבול סוריה-עיראק, שני כלי רכב עלו באש והושמדו בתקיפה ליד אל-בוכמאל    תקיפה אווירית בגבול סוריה-עיראק, שני כלי רכב עלו באש והושמדו בתקיפה ליד אל-בוכמאל
    Aftermath of Israeli strike in Syria last month
    On October 14, strikes were carried out in the area of Palmyra near the city of Homs, killing at least one Syrian soldier and wounding three others, the Syrian state media reported.
    In an earlier raid, missiles were fired on the T4 airbase where Iran is said to have weapons depots including drones. at least two people died and six others were injured in that attack.

    Talkbacks for this article 0