Israel strikes Hezbollah targets in Syria, war monitor says

Israeli aircrafts on Monday conducted strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Syria, a British-based war monitor said.
According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the strike took place in the Quneitra Province on the Syria Golan Heights.
Missile batteries were hit in the outskirts of the city of al-Ba'ath and the village of al-Krum, the monitoring group said.
Reports out of Syria claimed that the targets were used by Iranian-backed militias as well as Syrian regime forces.
Damage was caused by no casualties were reported.
It appears to have been the first strike attributed to Israel since Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday in Sochi.
According to Israeli officials, the two leaders agreed that the Netanyahu era policies will continue and Israel's military activity in Syria will receive tacit Russian agreement, although some reports claimed the Russians wanted to approve all Israeli strikes before they were carried out.
On October 14, strikes were carried out in the area of Palmyra near the city of Homs, killing at least one Syrian soldier and wounding three others, the Syrian state media reported.
In an earlier raid, missiles were fired on the T4 airbase where Iran is said to have weapons depots including drones. at least two people died and six others were injured in that attack.