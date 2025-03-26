Israel-coordinated departures from Gaza rise alongside expanding anti-Hamas protests

Hundreds of Gazans have been leaving the Gaza Strip permanently each week in recent months at their own request. According to Israeli officials, over 35,000 Gazans have left for a third country since the Gaza war began. On Thursday, over 200 sick Gazans and their families are expected to fly to the UAE via Israel's Ramon Airport, with hundreds more set to follow in the coming weeks, Ynet learned on Wednesday.
The numbers have risen dramatically in recent weeks, coordinated and escorted by defense officials —from movement within Gaza to police details in Israel until departure. This is done under government directives. Nearly 2,000 have left via the Kerem Shalom crossing, continuing to Ramon Airport or the Allenby Bridge, while the rest exited through the Rafah crossing when it was open.
Exit permits are granted to Gazans in need of medical treatment, who are permitted to travel with their families, as well as to Gazans with dual citizenship or residency visas from a third country. Defense officials receive hundreds of requests weekly for departures to a third country.
Security officials stressed that all departing Gazans undergo strict security screening by the Shin Bet to filter out Hamas members and other terrorists whom Israel does not wish to allow out.
Leaving Gaza has become a struggle for survival rather than a choice. In recent weeks, many Gazans have conveyed a simple message: "Just get us out." This is reflected in a growing wave of protests against Hamas in Gaza.
On Tuesday, hundreds of residents from Beit Lahia and Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza protested the war after being displaced from their homes and moving toward Gaza City. This was the first demonstration of its kind in Gaza to challenge Hamas leaders' narratives of "steadfastness" and remaining on "Palestinian land."
Protesters held signs reading "Our children's blood is not cheap" and "Stop the war immediately," while a group of young men chanted "Hamas out, Hamas must leave." The demonstrators blamed Hamas for their displacement, citing rocket launches from nearby areas toward Israel.
This protest is considered highly unusual and one of the largest demonstrations held in Gaza throughout the war. Gazans face significant difficulties in opposing Hamas rule or removing it through legitimate means, as the organization enforces its authority through intimidation and even public executions of dissenters.
The protest seemed to embolden demonstrators to criticize Hamas, possibly due to a weakening "fear barrier" that previously prevented open criticism of the terror group. Hamas terrorists attempted to disperse the protests but failed.
At noon on Wednesday, the rare protests resumed in Beit Lahia and the Shijaiyah neighborhood of Gaza City, with more planned in other locations, including areas with a strong Hamas presence, such as Saraya Square where "hostage release ceremonies" have been held — Jabaliya refugee camp and Bani Suheila Square in Khan Younis, southern Gaza.
Hamas blames Israel for instigating the protests. "The protests show that our policy is working," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.