US embassy in Israel bars staff from travel outside major cities over Iran threat

"Due to the increased regional tensions, U.S. government employees and their family members are restricted from travel outside the greater Tel Aviv (including Herzliya, Netanya, and Even Yehuda), Jerusalem, and Be’er Sheva areas until further notice. Transit between these three areas, including to and from Ben Gurion Airport, is authorized," an advisory posted on the embassy's website read. "Transiting Route 1 to and from Allenby Bridge is also permitted."

for the first time in nearly two decades. In response, Iran notified the UN watchdog of plans to open a new uranium enrichment facility, though it provided no details on its location.

On Wednesday, the State Department confirmed the evacuation of non-essential staff from the American embassy in Iraq, and ordered the departure of non-essential personnel and family members from U.S. missions in Bahrain and Kuwait.

, warning commercial vessels in the Persian Gulf, Gulf of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz to exercise heightened caution due to what it called "increased tensions in the Middle East" that could escalate military activity and directly impact maritime security.

