US embassy in Israel bars staff from travel outside major cities over Iran threat

The United States Embassy in Israel issued a security alert Thursday restricting the movement of American personnel and their families amid fears of a large-scale Iranian missile attack.
The directive advises staff to avoid travel outside the greater Tel Aviv area, including Herzliya, Netanya and Even Yehuda, as well as Jerusalem and Be’er Sheva, until further notice.
"Due to the increased regional tensions, U.S. government employees and their family members are restricted from travel outside the greater Tel Aviv (including Herzliya, Netanya, and Even Yehuda), Jerusalem, and Be’er Sheva areas until further notice. Transit between these three areas, including to and from Ben Gurion Airport, is authorized," an advisory posted on the embassy's website read. "Transiting Route 1 to and from Allenby Bridge is also permitted."
The embassy's alert came shortly after the International Atomic Energy Agency declared Iran in breach of its nuclear non-proliferation obligations for the first time in nearly two decades. In response, Iran notified the UN watchdog of plans to open a new uranium enrichment facility, though it provided no details on its location.
Iran's state media reported in the early afternoon hours on Thursday that the military had begun drills earlier than planned to focus on "enemy movements."
Meanwhile, the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad issued its own warning, advising American nationals against travel to Iraq following President Donald Trump's announcement that U.S. personnel were being withdrawn from parts of the Middle East.
On Wednesday, the State Department confirmed the evacuation of non-essential staff from the American embassy in Iraq, and ordered the departure of non-essential personnel and family members from U.S. missions in Bahrain and Kuwait.
A security source in Iraq said more than 700 diplomats, staff and American civilians—including military officers and commanders—had been evacuated from Baghdad, amid rising concerns of regional escalation.
The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), a British maritime security agency, issued an unusual advisory Wednesday, warning commercial vessels in the Persian Gulf, Gulf of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz to exercise heightened caution due to what it called "increased tensions in the Middle East" that could escalate military activity and directly impact maritime security.
On Wednesday, Iran's defense minister warned Washington that Tehran would hit U.S. regional bases if drawn into a war in the case of nuclear talks failing. "All its bases are within our reach, we have access to them, and without hesitation, we will target all of them in the host countries," Iran's Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh said. "God willing, things won't reach that point, and the talks will succeed," the minister said, adding that the U.S. side "will suffer more losses" if it came to conflict.