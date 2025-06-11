UK issues rare warning as US prepares Mideast embassy evacuations amid Iran tensions

Tensions are mounting across the Middle East amid the reported nearing conclusion of nuclear negotiations, prompting a wave of security alerts and diplomatic movements.
The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), a British maritime security agency, issued an unusual warning Wednesday, citing “increasing regional tension” that could escalate military activity and pose direct threats to seafarers in the Persian Gulf and surrounding waters.
Shortly after the UKMTO alert, Reuters reported that the United States was preparing to evacuate embassy staff in Iraq due to what officials described as rising security threats. The report added that U.S. military personnel stationed in Bahrain may also be temporarily withdrawn. Later, the Associated Press confirmed that the U.S. State Department had authorized the departure of non-essential staff from its embassies in Bahrain and Kuwait.
The alerts come amid growing fears of a potential Israeli strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities. In a statement earlier Wednesday, Iranian Defense Minister Gen. Aziz Nasirzadeh warned that if conflict breaks out, U.S. forces in the region would be targeted. “If conflict is imposed on us, enemy casualties will exceed ours. In such a scenario, America must leave the region,” he said. “All U.S. bases in host countries are within our reach—we will not hesitate to target them.”
The UKMTO advisory urged commercial vessels to exercise extreme caution while sailing through key maritime corridors, including the Persian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, and the Strait of Hormuz near Iran. Although the agency did not specify the basis for its warning, it comes amid intensified rhetoric from both the U.S. and Israel about striking Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.
Yaakov Bardugo, a close associate of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, added to the speculation, saying Tuesday that Israel may be just days away from launching a military operation. “In my view, we are very close to striking Iran,” Bardugo said, citing frustrations over stalled nuclear talks. “The Americans aren’t delivering results.”