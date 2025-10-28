Hamas 'crossed a red line,' Israeli official says as IDF retaliates for Rafah attack

After a Hamas attack on Israeli troops in Rafah and continued delays in the return of hostages' remains, Israel orders major airstrikes; official cites clear violations of the ceasefire and accuses Hamas of staging scenes for foreign media

Itamar Eichner, Einav Halabi, Elisha Ben Kimon|
Hamas has "crossed a red line" with its repeated violations of the ceasefire, an Israeli official said Tuesday, as Israeli forces launched a wave of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip following an attack on troops in Rafah.
“Hamas broke the agreement from the start. They were obligated to return all the fallen within 72 hours, but instead released them in drips,” the official said. “We bit our tongues and acted wisely to build legitimacy. We gathered evidence, and it is unequivocal. The Americans are backing us here.”
4 View gallery
תקיפות ברצועת עזהתקיפות ברצועת עזה
Israeli airstrikes in Gaza
(Photo: Eyad BABA / AFP)
The official accused Hamas of preparing a media campaign by staging scenes for foreign journalists. “They held auditions for actors. People were bandaged up just for the performance aimed at outsiders,” the official said.
“The deception is clear, and we must not overlook it,” the official continued. “The prime minister instructed a very significant strike in response to the fire and violations. More will follow. They have already crossed a red line. We have shown restraint. We gave them a chance to return the bodies, and they chose not to.”
Hamas operatives claim to recover hostage remain from tunnel in Khan Younis
(Video: Reuters)
4 View gallery
מחבלי חמאס מחלצים לכאורה שרידים של חלל חטוף בשכונת חמד חאן יונס רצועת עזהמחבלי חמאס מחלצים לכאורה שרידים של חלל חטוף בשכונת חמד חאן יונס רצועת עזה
Hamas operatives recover remains of hostage in Khan Younis, Gaza
(Photo: Bashar TALEB / AFP)
Defense Minister Israel Katz echoed the warning, vowing that “Hamas will pay a heavy price” for both attacking Israeli troops and violating the ceasefire agreement. “Protecting our soldiers is the highest priority,” he said.
Earlier in the day, Hamas announced it had located the body of a captive in a tunnel in Khan Younis and planned to transfer it to the Red Cross. Following the Israeli strikes, however, Hamas said it would delay the transfer, citing Israeli “violations.” Later, Saudi outlet Al Hadath reported Hamas had retrieved the remains of another captive, though the group has not confirmed the report.
4 View gallery
מחבלי חמאס מחלצים לכאורה שרידים של חלל חטוף בשכונת חמד חאן יונס רצועת עזהמחבלי חמאס מחלצים לכאורה שרידים של חלל חטוף בשכונת חמד חאן יונס רצועת עזה
(Photo: AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
The latest attack comes just over a week after another deadly Hamas strike in Rafah killed two Israeli soldiers, prompting Israeli airstrikes but no immediate changes to humanitarian aid policies due to U.S. pressure.
Hamas was required under the ceasefire to return all hostages—living and deceased—within 72 hours. While all 20 living captives have been released, only 15 of 28 fallen hostages have been returned, according to Israeli officials. Thirteen bodies are still believed to be held in Gaza.
Israel has accused Hamas of lying about its inability to recover the remaining bodies. U.S. President Donald Trump, who has taken a direct role in maintaining the ceasefire, gave Hamas a 48-hour deadline late last week. Hamas’ announcement of an additional transfer came just before the deadline expired, but Israeli officials later said the remains were not among the 13 hostages still unaccounted for.
Hamas operatives staging handover of hostage remains
(Video: IDF)
4 View gallery
אנשי חמאס מביימים הימצאות שרידי גופת חלל, בנוכחות אנשי צלב אדוםאנשי חמאס מביימים הימצאות שרידי גופת חלל, בנוכחות אנשי צלב אדום
Drone footage released Tuesday by the Israeli military allegedly shows Hamas fighters staging a burial of the recovered remains, digging up and re-burying the body in front of Red Cross representatives.
Israeli officials are weighing further responses, including resuming combat operations or reoccupying parts of Gaza beyond the so-called “yellow line,” depending on consultations with Washington.
