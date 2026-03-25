Woman killed in Hezbollah rocket attack laid to rest in Golan Heights

A 27-year-old woman killed by Hezbollah rocket fire in northern Israel was laid to rest Wednesday in the Golan Heights, after being struck by shrapnel despite taking cover during a siren.
Nuriel Dubin was driving toward her parents’ home in Bnei Yehuda when alarms sounded amid a barrage targeting the Upper Galilee, according to her family.
She stopped her car near Mahanaim Junction, exited the vehicle and lay in a roadside drainage ditch in line with safety guidelines. She was killed by rocket shrapnel during the attack.
The barrage included about 30 rockets and drones fired toward northern Israel, authorities said.
Her parents, who had been expecting her, became concerned when she did not answer calls and drove toward the scene. Police prevented them from approaching, but they recognized her car on the roadside.
Family members described Dubin as hardworking and optimistic, a student teacher who also worked multiple jobs and served as a youth instructor. She had also served as a reservist soldier.
She had been due to marry her fiancé in September. The couple met during a previous round of fighting while staying at a hotel for evacuees.
Dubin is survived by her parents and two siblings.