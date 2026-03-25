Woman killed in Hezbollah rocket attack laid to rest in Golan Heights

was driving toward her parents’ home in Bnei Yehuda when alarms sounded amid a barrage targeting the Upper Galilee, according to her family.

was driving toward her parents’ home in Bnei Yehuda when alarms sounded amid a barrage targeting the Upper Galilee, according to her family.

She stopped her car near Mahanaim Junction, exited the vehicle and lay in a roadside drainage ditch in line with safety guidelines. She was killed by rocket shrapnel during the attack.

She stopped her car near Mahanaim Junction, exited the vehicle and lay in a roadside drainage ditch in line with safety guidelines. She was killed by rocket shrapnel during the attack.

She stopped her car near Mahanaim Junction, exited the vehicle and lay in a roadside drainage ditch in line with safety guidelines. She was killed by rocket shrapnel during the attack.