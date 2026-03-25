Nuriel Dubin, 27, identified as woman killed in Hezbollah rocket strike in Upper Galilee

The woman killed Tuesday evening in a Hezbollah rocket strike at Mahanaim Junction in the Upper Galilee was identified as 27-year-old Nuriel Dubin, as the Lebanese terrorist group fired a barrage of about 30 rockets toward the area.

Dubin had previously lived in the Golan Heights community of Bnei Yehuda and in recent years moved to Margaliot, a moshav, or cooperative farming village, in the Galilee Panhandle near the Lebanese border. She was due to be married in about six months.

2 View gallery Nuriel Dubin; the scene of the fatal Hezbollah rocket strike at Mahanaim Junction in the Upper Galilee ( Photo: from Facebook, Magen David Adom )

“At this difficult hour, the Golan community embraces her parents, Yoram and Shoshana, her brother Aviram, her sister Sapir, her partner Yedid and the entire family,” the Golan Regional Council said in a statement.

“The council and all of the Golan send a big embrace to the community of Bnei Yehuda and to the Mitzpe Golan school, where her mother Shoshana is a devoted first-grade teacher,” the statement said. “Nuriel worked until recently as a youth counselor and as a caregiver at the community kindergarten. At the same time, she served as a combat soldier in the military reserves.”

Magen David Adom paramedic Oren Naaman, who arrived at the scene after the strike, said medics found Dubin unconscious in a roadside ditch with severe shrapnel wounds and multiple traumatic injuries.

“We carried out medical checks, but she showed no signs of life and we had to pronounce her dead at the scene,” he said.

2 View gallery Nuriel Dubin ( Photo: Courtesy of the family )

Naaman said a man in his 20s approached medics with a shrapnel wound to the head after pulling over when the siren sounded and being hit by fragments when a rocket landed nearby. He was treated at the scene and evacuated to a hospital in light condition.

The barrage toward the Upper Galilee included about 30 launches. Most fell in open areas, in line with interception policy, and some were intercepted.