Herzog speaks with Erdogan amid Iranian plot to harm Israelis in Turkey

Against the backdrop of the recently publicized Iranian plot to carry out terror attacks against Israelis in Istanbul, President Isaac Herzog spoke on Sunday with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Herzog thanked Erdogan for Ankara's efforts to thwart terrorist activities on Turkish soil. In their conversation, the two leaders highlighted the great contribution of this cooperation to the trust being built between the governments and nations.
In their conversation, President Herzog emphasized that the threat has not yet passed and that the counterterror efforts must continue. The two leaders agreed to continue working for peace and stability in the region by means of an open and ongoing dialogue.
The premier called on Israelis who have remained in Turkey despite warnings that the risk to their safety was credible. "Israeli citizens must practice personal responsibility for their safety," he said.
Over the weekend, security forces actively attempted to protect Israelis. According to one official, the Iranians consider every citizen holding an Israeli passport a target, including Arab Israeli nationals.