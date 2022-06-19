Channels
President Isaac Herzog and Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Herzog speaks with Erdogan amid Iranian plot to harm Israelis in Turkey

In their first call since unveiling of Iran plan, president thanks Turkish counterpart for Ankara's efforts to prevent harm to Israelis in the country, and the two leaders agreed to continue working for peace and stability in the region

Itamar Eichner |
Published: 06.19.22, 18:29
Against the backdrop of the recently publicized Iranian plot to carry out terror attacks against Israelis in Istanbul, President Isaac Herzog spoke on Sunday with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Herzog thanked Erdogan for Ankara's efforts to thwart terrorist activities on Turkish soil. In their conversation, the two leaders highlighted the great contribution of this cooperation to the trust being built between the governments and nations.
נשיא המדינה יצחק הרצוג עם נשיא טורקיה רג'פ טאיפ ארדואןנשיא המדינה יצחק הרצוג עם נשיא טורקיה רג'פ טאיפ ארדואן
President Isaac Herzog and Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan
(Photo: AFP)
In their conversation, President Herzog emphasized that the threat has not yet passed and that the counterterror efforts must continue. The two leaders agreed to continue working for peace and stability in the region by means of an open and ongoing dialogue.
Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that any attack against Israelis in Istanbul will result in a harsh response and a heavy price.
ישיבת ממשלהישיבת ממשלה
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett
(Photo: EPA)
The premier called on Israelis who have remained in Turkey despite warnings that the risk to their safety was credible. "Israeli citizens must practice personal responsibility for their safety," he said.
Over the weekend, security forces actively attempted to protect Israelis. According to one official, the Iranians consider every citizen holding an Israeli passport a target, including Arab Israeli nationals.
